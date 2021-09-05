Online internship: The best option for students to bag jobs

The internship is a great way for college students to gain real-world work experience. Students who participate in internship programs get to learn valuable skills, build a large network and gain professional confidence. Most employers want to see prior, relevant work experience in students when placing a job. Freshers can easily get employment by doing internships in a good industry.



Employers mostly hire such students in their company who have done internships from there. The biggest reason behind this is also that the student who has done internship from where he has understood the working environment of that industry and company, also has understood their working method and how to work there. The employer does not have to train such students separately and directly engage them. Most of the companies also offer pre-placement job letters to the students who show their talent during the internship period.

Pre-placement: A beneficial option for college students to get job offers during an internship

The biggest advantage of doing an internship in industries is that interns get pre-placement job offers, most of the industries offer placements to interns based on their performance. Which is beneficial for both interns and companies. The fresh graduate gets exposure to the working of the industries during the internship which becomes a part of his work experience. The internship is a boon for an engineer as he gets theory as well as practical knowledge which is effective in understanding new concepts.

Paid Internship: Opportunity to earn money along with work experience

Paid internships allow students to earn some money through hours, weekly or even months during the internship, along with acquiring relevant knowledge and skills needed to be successful in a specific career field. Many governments and non-government industries also offer paid internships. Which is an opportunity for interns to earn some money along with knowledge. There is a limited number of paid internship seats available in every industry.

Unpaid Internship: The perfect platform to showcase your skills along with gaining work experience

Many companies offer unpaid internships to students in which she teaches and hires students to work in a particular area of her company. Due to this, the students get a great opportunity to gain work experience. If the students do the work for the company with full dedication and perform their talent as well, then most of the companies give employment to such students by offering them a pre-placement letter. Most of the startups offer unpaid internships to students. By which they get the students to do their work at no cost and in return, the students get work experience. If the students perform well during the internship, then they are given employment by offering them a good salary as well.

Fees Based Internship: A great option to get work experience as well as skill-based training

Many companies provide skill-based training to students through an internship. In which they take charges or fees for the internship period from the students. During the internship, students learn about project-based training, tools, technologies, software, skills, and the working environment of the company. After which they do not have to face the difficulties in getting employment in the market and get employment easily.

The online internship has become a boon for the students during the covid period

Due to covid-19, most of the industries and companies are working online or working with less than half their strength and due to covid-19 rules are not offering an onsite physical internship to the students. Due to which in today's time most of the companies are offering the online internship. By which any student sitting at home can gain experience by doing paid or unpaid internship in any company in the country or in abroad and can get an opportunity to get a job in any company in the country or in abroad.

In such a situation, the online internship has not only proved to be a boon for all the students but has opened the way of getting employment through an online internship in foreign organizations, which was not possible in the traditional internship.

In the Corona era, LinkedIn's social media platform became a lifeline for students in searching for employment-based online internships in the country and abroad.

♦ Is the only social media platform where only HR and senior management people of all government and non-government companies are available.

♦ On this platform, the student can connect himself with the HR of any company and find the relevant information directly about employment and internship.

♦ All companies' information whatever they need is updated at all times.

♦ Like other social media, personal and non-working posts are rarely posted on this platform. Even if someone puts it, all the professional people troll that individual, which eventually forces him to delete the post.

(The author is a technical counsellor and Program Coordinator at Siemens Centre of Excellence, NIT Kurukshetra)

