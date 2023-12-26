Online PG Diploma Program for upskilling Indian Doctors

Hyderabad : Bengaluru-based OC Academy, has joined forces with the Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry at Queen Mary University of London, UK, to launch Online Postgraduate Diploma Programs in India. This collaboration crystalises their shared commitment to broaden access to world-class healthcare education.

With one of the largest networks of healthcare professionals within OC Academy, this partnership presents Queen Mary with a unique opportunity to further enhance its reputation, leveraging established connections in India through state-of-the-art digital education. This builds upon the firm foundation of Queen Mary being a top Russell Group university destination for Indian students studying in the UK.

The final signoff of the agreement took place at the UK-India Healthcare Trade Mission on December 7th in Mumbai, graced by the presence of Harjinder Kang, His Majesty's Trade Commissioner (South Asia) and British Deputy High Commissioner, Western India, and Professor Sir Stephen Powis, National Medical Director for NHS England, along with Professor Richard Grose, Dean for Global Engagement, and Professor Chie Adachi, Dean for Digital Education, from Queen Mary University of London, and Mr Balu Ramachandran, Founder & CEO of OC Academy.

Balu Ramachandran, Founder & CEO of OC Academy, stated, "Our mission is clear: to empower doctors with quality education that enhances their skills and knowledge, ultimately improving patient care. We are confident that our platform, in collaboration with Queen Mary, will revolutionize healthcare education in India to meet global standards."

Harjinder Kang, His Majesty's Trade Commissioner (South Asia) and British Deputy High Commissioner, Western India expressed, “I am delighted to witness the efforts of QMUL and OC Academy for their work creating this ambitious and high-quality postgraduate diploma programme. The new programme will be instrumental in helping to educate and train many Indian doctors and nurses to UK standards of excellence and best practice”