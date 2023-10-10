OU extends deadline for admission into MBA evening courses

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Monday extended the last date for submission of application for admission into MBA (Technology Management) evening course and MBA evening courses for the academic year 2023-2024 up to October 18 with a late fee of Rs 500.

According to OU officials, these courses are offered by the Department of Business Management, University College of Commerce and Business Management, OU, Hyderabad. The entrance examination is scheduled on October 22.