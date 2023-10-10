Live
- Local BJP members welcome decision
- BJP Kisan Morcha celebrates decision with farmers
- Mahabubnagar: Congress leaders go door-to-door
- Health to door step workers of TN seeks performance-based incentives
- Wanaparthy: Former Minister rallies farmers at power substation
- Mahabubnagar: New GP building inaugurated
- Will besiege Gandhi bhavan
- Power crisis Karnataka; JD(S) demands release of white paper
- Wanaparthy district gears up for elections
- CP tells cops to follow EC’s directions
Just In
OU extends deadline for admission into MBA evening courses
Highlights
Hyderabad: Osmania University on Monday extended the last date for submission of application for admission into MBA (Technology Management) evening...
Hyderabad: Osmania University on Monday extended the last date for submission of application for admission into MBA (Technology Management) evening course and MBA evening courses for the academic year 2023-2024 up to October 18 with a late fee of Rs 500.
According to OU officials, these courses are offered by the Department of Business Management, University College of Commerce and Business Management, OU, Hyderabad. The entrance examination is scheduled on October 22.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS