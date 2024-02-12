‘Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards’ for three Manthan students

Hyderabad: Three students from Manthan School have been honored with Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards in recognition of their exceptional performance in the March 2023 Cambridge International Education examination series.



The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards program celebrates the achievements of students undertaking Cambridge examinations across more than 40 countries worldwide. These outstanding students demonstrated excellence in Cambridge IGCSE examinations.

Cambridge qualifications provide students with the knowledge, understanding, and skills necessary to excel both inside and outside the classroom, enabling them to thrive at university and beyond. These qualifications are highly esteemed by prestigious universities worldwide.

The students from Manthan School received their Top in the World awards during a ceremony held at The Lalit, Mumbai. Haasini and Ishan were honored for achieving Top in the World in Cambridge IGCSE Economics, while Vivaan received two awards for achieving Top in the World in Cambridge IGCSE Mathematics (Without Coursework) and Cambridge IGCSE Information & Communication Technology.

Ruchika Upadhyay, Vice Principal and Head of Academics & Social Studies at Manthan, expressed her appreciation, stating that the awards acknowledge the talent and dedication of both students and staff. She emphasized that receiving these awards reflects the hard work, determination, and intellectual prowess of their teachers and students alike.