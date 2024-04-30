Over 3.54 lakh to write TS EAPCET 2024

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has made elaborate arrangements for conducting the upcoming Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET). Like last year, a huge number of students have registered for the entrance exam, and there has been an increase of 54,000 students in the engineering stream as compared to the previous year.

This year, around 3.54 lakh students registered for both streams and there has been an increase of student registration in the engineering stream from both the Telugu states whereas there has been a slight decrease in admission of students in the Agriculture and Pharmacy(AP) stream, as there has been a decrease of 15,000 candidates compare from the previous year. According to the officials,TS EAPCET is scheduled to be conducted from May 7 to 11. Candidates will not be allowed to the exam if theyare late by even a minute. The exam will be held in two sessions, from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. From this year, the University has planned to introduce a facial recognition system during the entrance exam. As per the new feature, a student’s photograph will be uploaded before the commencement of the entrance test and the student will be permitted for the examination if the captured photograph matches the one in the registration form.









Prof Limbadri, Chairman, TSCHE, said, "All elaborate arrangements have been made for the entrance exam. The test will be conducted in 135 centres for the Agriculture and Pharmacy(AP) stream and 166 centres for Engineering, whereas in Hyderabad 63 centres for AP stream and 82 centres for the Engineering stream have been set up.

Explaining about the server issues that were reported last year, a senior officer said, “During the exam, if a candidate faces any hardware or software problems with the computer system provided, they should immediately inform the same to the invigilator. In case the problem is not rectified within a reasonable time, the candidate will be provided with another computer system. The time lost for changing the system (if any) will be compensated.”