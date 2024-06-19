Over 41k students allotted seats in DOST Phase-II

Hyderabad: A total of 41,533 students were allocated seats during Phase II of Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) through online admission for the degree programmes for the current academic year.

According to the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TCHE), and the DOST Convenor and TCHE Vice Chairman Prof R Limbadri and Borra Venkatesam, State Secretary of Education and Commissioner of Collegiate Education, on Tuesday, said that a total of 41,533 candidates have been allocated seats in phase II. They include students registered for Phase -II and those from Phase I have been given web options to improve their earlier seat allocation.

A total of 29,706 students have received for allocation of seats in Phase II, 28,838 have been allocated based on their first preferences, and 12,695 were allocated seats based on their second preferences. However, 3,270 students were not allocated seats as they were given only fewer options.

Students allocated the seats are asked to visit the DOST website to reserve their seats through an online self-reporting facility by paying the fee. However, those allotted the government degree and university colleges eligible for the fee reimbursement need not pay the same to reserve the seats. Students failing to report between July 8 to 12 will have to forego their seat and their DOST registration will automatically be cancelled. Similarly, the candidates will have to report to the finally allotted college between the scheduled dates July 8 to 12, including the Phase-III candidates, otherwise, they will lose their seats. The DOST registration for phase-III commences on June 19, and it will be open till July 2.

Candidates can give their web options till July 7. Students can opt for any three subjects of their choice out of four options offered by the college within the faculty or stream, irrespective of the fixed combination offered earlier. During the Phase-II too, commerce remained the top sought-after stream, followed by physical sciences, life sciences, arts and D pharmacy and others.