Over 7800 Working Professionals Awarded Degrees in BITS Pilani WILP’s Hybrid Convocation Using Metaverse

Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani, hosted a convocation to commemorate the academic achievements of 7,839 working professionals. These professionals graduated in different MBA, M.Tech., M.Sc., and B.Tech. programmes from the institution’s Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division. While about 1,000 graduates attended the convocation in person, more than 6,800 graduates participated virtually with the help of the revolutionary Metaverse technology; nearly 111 of them graduated from 26 other countries as well.



During WILP’s second successive hybrid convocation, thousands of graduates had a memorable experience with the near-realistic convocation environment, as their personalized 3D avatars walked across a virtual stage to receive their degrees, thereby demonstrating the seamless fusion of a long-standing tradition and modern technologies. With the integration of 3D modelling and immersive technology, the participants also took virtual tours to explore the campuses of BITS Pilani.

Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of Executive Committee, National Assessment and Accreditation Council, graced the event as the Chief Guest and congratulated all the graduating students and their proud parents and loved ones. He stressed on the need to deal with successes and failures with a positive attitude, and to leverage knowledge and skills for the betterment of the society.

Saskia Loer Hansen, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, International & Engagement, RMIT University, who was the Guest of Honour, spoke about the importance of work-ready skills, preparedness, and life-long learning to contribute in these complex times. Commending the graduates, Dr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor, BITS Pilani, remarked, “Today is your day of triumph. It is a day that signifies not just the culmination of an academic journey, but the beginning of an exciting new chapter. Your relentless dedication, unyielding spirit, and unwavering commitment have brought you to this remarkable moment.”

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor of BITS Pilani said, “The WILP initiative from BITS Pilani not only helps working professional gain insights in academic and facilitates their growth but also ensures that these graduates are equipped to face real world challenges and the changing global landscape. Our dedication to blend tradition and technology into advancing education to meet the needs of the modern workforce is showcased through the wide range of students passing out from WILP. We wish all the passing students all the best for a bright fulfilling future in every field that they pursue.”

Prof. G. Sundar, Director, Off-Campus Programmes & Industry Engagement, BITS Pilani, in his congratulatory message to the working professionals, said, “In my view, the passion for continuous learning efforts, advancement of knowledge, and driving positive change are some of the key aspects that the new graduates can hold immense pride about, as they receive their degrees today and take further leaps in their professional growth. More than 124700 working professionals have graduated from WILP programmes over the years (till date), and the current active enrolment in various programmes is in excess of 46000 professionals; in addition to the quality of learning that is acquired, these impressive numbers too contribute immensely to addressing the talent gap that we are witnessing today — not just across several industries in India, but around the globe as well.”