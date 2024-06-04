  • Menu
Passport-size photo mandatory on Gr-I hall-ticket: TSPSC

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) issued a notification on Monday directing candidates preparing to appear for the preliminary test (objective type) for Group-I Services in OMR mode. The examination is scheduled to be conducted from 10:30 am to 1 pm on June 9. It is mandatory for candidates to paste a passport-size photo, taken no earlier than three months prior, using adhesive or glue in the designated space on the printed hall ticket before arriving for the examination.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the Commission’s website starting June 1 until the exam begins. They are asked to sign their hall tickets only in the presence of the invigilator at the examination hall.

The candidates must bring their hall ticket and at least one original valid photo ID issued by the government (like a passport, PAN card, voter ID, Aadhaar card, government employee ID, or driving license) for entry into the test centre or examination hall, said a senior official.

