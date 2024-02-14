Ph.D awarded to Visarapu Malathi

Hyderabad: GITAM School of Science, Hyderabad announced that Visarapu Malathi has been awarded a Ph.D. in Chemistry for her exceptional research on the synthesis of pyran fused heterocyclic compounds. Her thesis, titled "Synthesis of pyran fused heterocyclic compounds via one-pot three-component synthetic approaches," was submitted under the guidance of Dr. P. Narayana Reddy, Research Supervisor & Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, School of Science, GITAM, Hyderabad.

The main objective of Malathi's research was to synthesize novel pyran-fused heterocyclic compounds and evaluate their biological activities.

The research work also includes a conclusive chapter highlighting the findings and potential applications. Notably, Malathi successfully developed one-pot three-component reactions and proposed a plausible reaction mechanism.

The results obtained from this research provide valuable insights and serve as a foundation for the development of new antiepileptic drugs.

Upon hearing the news, Prof D S Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor of GITAM, Hyderabad, along with DVVSR Varma, Resident Director, Dr. Motahar Reza, In-charge Principal, School of Science, and Dr. Gousia Begum, Head, Department of Chemistry, expressed their appreciation and congratulated Visarapu Malathi on her remarkable achievement. The faculty and heads of various Engineering & Science departments also extended their heartfelt congratulations.