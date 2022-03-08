Prelims general studies paper I

UPSC is conducting the Civils Prelims examination on 5 June 2022. On the same day, the candidate has to write two papers, the second paper being the CSAT paper. Normally the candidate who doesn't fare well in the Paper 1 will not attend the second paper. Then Paper 1 will not be counted and he loses one chance. The problem is with general studies paper only. This paper contains seven segments. Preparation should be in a holistic manner by not avoiding any segment.



If we look into the questioning pattern of the last three years, we will be able to follow the mindset of the examiner.

Analysis



When we glance at the above figures, it is evident that Indian History and Environment have the lion's share among the hundred questions. But during the last three years, Current Affairs had a lesser share. Economy also has figured well. The question will not be direct and it is linked with the present Government policies. So the candidate while studying the subject should prepare mentally to link it with the government planning. Modi government has introduced several schemes during the last seven years. One has to be thorough with the schemes.

Time constraint

The main problem with GS paper I is - the candidate has to answer a hundred questions within 120 minutes. It is not a simple marking of ABCD. To run through the question paper itself it will take a minimum of 40 minutes. Then you have to find out the correct answer. The sword of negative marking is hanging on your head.

Negative marking is 0.33. With the fear that you are not able to find out the correct

answer you will be confused. When we look at the cut-off marks during the last two years it is evident that if one gets even less than hundred marks out of 200 he is eligible to qualify for mains examination.

While analysing the trend of cut-off marks it is evident that during 2020 the question paper was a bit difficult.

C-SAT paper II



Though this paper is of the level of 10th to 12th class it is difficult to answer. Preparation should be done with extensive care. The candidate should get a minimum of 33 per cent in this paper. That is to say he has to get 67 marks out of 200. One has to prepare well in advance with answering old question papers of minimum five years.

Main hurdle is Mains



Around 4.5 lakh candidates appear for prelims every year. 19 services have been advertised in 2022. Besides IAS, IFS and IPS, 11 More All India Services have been notified (AIS).

Five Group B services have also been included. This year there is an increase in the vacancy position. Approximately 861 which include 34 vacancies reserved for persons with benchmark disability category were announced. As per the decision taken by Government of India for increasing the access of unemployed to job opportunities, the Commission will publicly disclose the scores of the candidates obtained in the written examination and interview through the public portals. The disclosure will be made in respect of only those willing candidates who will appear in the interview test for the civil service examination and are not finally recommended for appointment.

To get into the mainstream of Mains is the bottleneck. We will discuss the preparation for mains separately. The last date for filing of applications is over by 22nd February 2022.

Subject 2019 2020 2021 Indian history 15 20 20 Environment 13 1 20 Current affairs 12 9 7 Geography. 16 14 8 Economy 17 24 15 Polity 13 11 18 General science 14 12 12





Prelims cut off marks 2019 2020 General 98 92.5 EWS 90 77.5 OBC 95 89 SC 82 75 ST 77 68.7

(Author is retired Additional Director General, Doordarshan, Delhi)

