Quote on International Happiness Day

Quote on International Happiness Day
Radhika Sinha, Principal, Aditya Birla World Academy, shared a quote on International Happiness day "I believe in holistic learning that emphasizes character-building alongside academic excellence.

Our school has a ‘Mindful Moments Room’ which is based on the premise to provide our learners with the time and space to just be, without any stimuli.

This safe space is used for our students to reconsider choices while learning to decompress, reflect, and engage in multiple mindful and sensory-based activities.

This room aims to improve the attention, self-control, emotional resilience and memory of students. This helps our students learn the power of happiness, even when they face challenges and difficult circumstances.

