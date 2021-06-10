Revised interview schedule: UPSC interview process will start from 2 August 2021

New Delhi : The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to start the interview process for the Civil Services Examination 2020 from August 2 which was postponed due to the rise in the number of cases of COVID-19.This information was given in an official statement.

The commission had postponed the interviews for this prestigious exam in April this year due to the rise in the cases of corona virus. In a statement issued by UPSC, it was said that, "After reviewing the situation, the Commission has decided to start the process of Personality Test for Civil Services Examination 2020 from August 2, 2021."

In statement it is mention that the e-summon letters for the interview would be made available soon and they could be downloaded from the website of the commission.The results of the main examination were declared on March 23 this year and April 26 was fixed as the date for starting the interview process, But in view of the increasing cases of corona virus, it was postponed.