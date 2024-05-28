  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

RGUKT releases admission notification

RGUKT releases admission notification
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) Basara on Monday released the admission notification for the 6-year...

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) Basara on Monday released the admission notification for the 6-year integrated B Tech programme for the academic year 2024-25. Online applications will open on June 1. Interested candidates can apply for admission online through TS online centres, Meeseva, or the university website www.rgukt.ac.in.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X