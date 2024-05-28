Live
- Will scrap Agnipath, deposit Rs 8,500 in women’s A/Cs
- Wanaparthy: RMPs continue to exploit patients
- Agnipath: ‘Modi govt playing with national security’
- Mahabubnagar: Legal metrology dept raids petrol bunks
- MLA’s barges into booth, sparks row
- Bypoll held peacefully, counting on June 5
- Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: What to Expect from Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and More
- Delhi reels under searing heat, record 48 deg C
- Kejriwal seeks bail extension for medical tests
- Submit fire audit report by June 8, all hospitals told
RGUKT releases admission notification
RGUKT releases admission notification

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) Basara on Monday released the admission notification for the 6-year...
Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) Basara on Monday released the admission notification for the 6-year integrated B Tech programme for the academic year 2024-25. Online applications will open on June 1. Interested candidates can apply for admission online through TS online centres, Meeseva, or the university website www.rgukt.ac.in.
