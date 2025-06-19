  • Menu
RRB NTPC 2025 City Slip Released – Download Now

Group 2 and RRB JE on Same Day: Candidates to Approach High Court
RRB has released the city intimation slip for NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025. Download your slip, check exam dates, and know important details here.

RRB released the city intimation slip for NTPC 2025 on June 19. Download it from rrb.digialm.com or your regional RRB website.

Exam Dates:

The exam is from June 29 to July 21, 2025. Admit cards start on June 25.

How to Download:

  • Visit your RRB regional website.
  • Find notification CEN No. 05/2024.
  • Go to Candidate Portal.
  • Click “City Intimation Slip.”
  • Login with User ID and Password.
  • Download and print the slip.

Slip Details:

The slip shows your name, roll number, photo, exam city, center, date, shift time, and exam day rules.

Keep the slip safe and follow instructions.

