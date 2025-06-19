RRB NTPC 2025 City Slip Released – Download Now

RRB released the city intimation slip for NTPC 2025 on June 19. Download it from rrb.digialm.com or your regional RRB website.

Exam Dates:

The exam is from June 29 to July 21, 2025. Admit cards start on June 25.

How to Download:

Visit your RRB regional website.

Find notification CEN No. 05/2024.

Go to Candidate Portal.

Click “City Intimation Slip.”

Login with User ID and Password.

Download and print the slip.

Slip Details:

The slip shows your name, roll number, photo, exam city, center, date, shift time, and exam day rules.

Keep the slip safe and follow instructions.