Samsung, IISc join hands to drive research on quantum technologies

New Delhi: Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) on Thursday announced that it has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to help set up a unique Quantum Technology Lab.

With this, Samsung aims to provide research and training support opportunities to dozens of faculty members and hundreds of students pursuing higher education -- both in IISc and in other educational institutions -- particularly in the fields of physics, engineering, computer science, and mathematics every year.

In addition, the lab aims to be a pioneering facility dedicated to advanced quantum technologies.

"Our partnership with IISc for the establishment of the Quantum Technology Lab is to spearhead breakthroughs in quantum technologies, by empowering skilled workforce, fostering a collaborative innovation, strengthening national competitiveness, and transforming industries with significant societal impact,” Balajee Sowrirajan, CVP and MD of SSIR, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the lab will serve as a centre for technological innovation, manpower training, and collaboration with national and international quantum research institutions.

With a focus on building indigenous quantum technologies, it will significantly contribute to build local development and putting India's research innovations on the international map.

"This collaboration with SSIR will strengthen the Institute’s cutting-edge infrastructure and expertise, providing our students and researchers with a unique opportunity to explore the limitless possibilities of quantum technologies," said Prof. Govindan Rangarajan from IISc.

The Quantum Technology Lab will integrate cryogenic control chip with qubits, single photon sources, and detectors, and address reliability challenges in quantum technologies.