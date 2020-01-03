SBI Clerk 2020: Notification Released, Apply Online Before January 26, 2020

State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification of 8,000 vacancies Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) posts. The registration begins today and candidates can apply till January 26. Based on the preliminary exam and main exam, the candidates would be selected by SBI.

SBI Clerk Notification 2020: How to Apply

Aspirants should note that only online application for the posts will be accepted.

 Scan photograph and signature

 Go to the SBI's website sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers

 Open the Online Application Form, available under the 'Current Openings'.

 Fill in the required details

 Make the payment using debit card/credit card/net banking

 After completing the transaction, e-receipt and application form with fee details will be generated.

 Take a print out of it for future reference.

Note: Please register again and make payment online if the online transaction is not completed.

SBI Clerk Notification 2020: Eligibility

 As per SBI, the candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the central government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate.

 Applicants must be between 20 years and 28 years as on January 1, 2020.

SBI Clerk Notification 2020: Important Dates

On-line registration of application: January 3-26, 2020

Online fee payment: January 3-26, 2020

Last date for printing application: February 10, 2020

SBI Clerk 2020 Notification: Exam Pattern

Candidates would be selected based on preliminary exam and main exam.

Preliminary Exam Pattern

The preliminary exam will have questions from the English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. The exam is for 100 marks and candidates would be given 1-hour duration to attempt the exam. No minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for an individual test or the aggregate score.

Main Exam Pattern

The main exam would have questions from general/ financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability and computer aptitude. The exam would have 190 questions and candidates would be given 2 hours 40 minutes to attempt the exam.