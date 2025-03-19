SBTET Announces POLYCET 2025 Schedule: Registration Details & Local Quota Changes

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) released the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2025 schedule on Tuesday. Online registration begins on Wednesday. The registration fee is Rs 500 (Rs 250 for SC/ST) and ends on April 19.

Late registration with a fee of Rs 100 or Rs 300 is available until April 21 and April 23, respectively. The entrance test will be held on May 13, and results will be announced 12 days later. For more details, visit https://www.polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in/

The State government has issued a new order for polytechnic admissions. From the academic year 2025-26, 85% of the seats will be reserved for Telangana locals in the Osmania University area. The remaining 15% will be unreserved, open to all candidates declared as locals in the area.

Candidates or their parents who have lived in Telangana for 10 years, excluding study or employment outside the state, are eligible for these seats. This new rule follows the end of the common admission process between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh under the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.