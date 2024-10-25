Scholarships

Scholarship Name 1: KVB Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description: The KVB Scholarship Program 2024-25, by Karur Vysya Bank, offers financial support to first-year undergraduate students in disciplines like Medical, Engineering, Agriculture, Arts & Science, and AI & Machine Learning. Open to students from government or government-aided colleges in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Eligibility: • Open to first-year undergraduate students pursuing degrees in Medical, Engineering, Agriculture, Arts & Science, Banking-related financial courses, and emerging fields like AI & Machine Learning.

• Students must be residents of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, or Telangana.

• Applicants must have secured a minimum of 60% marks in their previous class.

•Applicants’ annual family income should not exceed INR 6,00,000 from all sources.

• Children of employees of Karur Vysya Bank and Buddy4Study are ineligible.

Note:

1. Self-financed courses are not covered under this scholarship.

2. Only students enrolled in government or government-aided colleges are eligible.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 1,00,000 per annum (multi-year scholarship)

Last Date to Apply: 28-11-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/KVBSP1

Scholarship Name 2: Louis Dreyfus Agri-Scholars Program 2024-25

Description: An initiative by Louis Dreyfus Company India Private Limited aimed at providing financial assistance to underprivileged students pursuing undergraduate courses in agriculture.

Eligibility: Open to students in their first or second year of undergraduate courses in agriculture at select institutions. Applicants must have secured at least 60% marks in their Classes 10 and 12, with a combined annual family income of less than INR 8 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 50,000

For Sportspersons - ₹1,25,000

Last Date to Apply: 31-10-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/DASPL1

Scholarship Name 3: GSK Scholars Programme 2024-25

Description: GSK Scholars Programme 2024-25 aims to support deserving students from economically underserved backgrounds who are pursuing first-year MBBS studies from government colleges in India.

Eligibility: First-year MBBS students with at least 65% marks in Class 12 can apply. The annual family income of the applicants must be below INR 6,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 1,00,000 per year

Last Date to Apply: 18-11-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/GSKP4

Scholarship Name 4: Free Coaching for DNT Students under SEED Scheme

Description: An initiative by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, to provide high-quality coaching to students belonging to De-notified Tribes (DNT), Nomadic Tribes (NT), and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (SNT).

Eligibility: Open for students belonging to De-notified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Tribes. Must be willing to pursue coaching for competitive examinations after Class 12th, such as JEE, NEET, CLAT, NDA, Non-Commissioned Military Ranks, CA-CPT, Banking, Insurance, PSU, SSC, RRB, State & Central Police, etc. Annual family income must be ₹2,50,000 or less. Must be either in Class 12th or have passed Class 12th. Class 12th passed students must have secured minimum qualifying marks required for competitive exams in Class 12 (depending on the competitive exam for which the candidate wishes to appear) whereas the current Class 12th students must have secured at least 50% in Class 10. Must not be availing of similar benefits (waiver for coaching classes) from any other Central Government or State Government Scheme.

Prizes & Rewards: Coaching fees of up to ₹1,20,000 and additional benefits

Last Date to Apply: 04-11-2024

Application mode: Online applications only