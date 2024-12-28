Live
Just In
Scholarships
Highlights
|Scholarship Name 1:
|Kotak Suraksha Scholarship Program 2024-25 (Phase 2)
|Description:
|Kotak Securities Limited (KSL) invites applications from students pursuing general/professional graduation.
|Eligibility:
|Open to PwD applicants across India who are currently pursuing general or professional graduation courses. Applicants must have se-cured at least 55% marks in their previous academic year, and their annual family income must not exceed INR 3,20,000.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Scholarship up to INR 1,00,000 per year
|Last Date to Apply:
|23-01-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/KSSP3
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/kotak-suraksha-scholarship-program-2024-25-phase-21734500259.png
|Scholarship Name 2:
|Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Young Research Fellowship 2024
|Description:
|Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Young Research Fellowship 2024 is an op-portunity provided by the Technology, Education, Research and Re-habilitation for the Environment (TERRE) Policy Center to students pursuing or have completed undergraduate, postgraduate or Ph.D. degree in any field related to environmental research.
|Eligibility:
|Applicants must be Indian citizens pursuing or having completed an undergraduate or postgraduate degree (M.Sc., M.E., M.A.) or Ph.D. degree in any field related to environmental research. They must be between the age group of 18 and 25 years old as of December 31st, 2024, and demonstrate outstanding research contributions made in India towards environmental protection or improvement.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|A fellowship of up to 25,000 and a certificate
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-02-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/APJF1
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/dr-a-p-j-abdul-kalam-young-research-fellowship-20241731327204.png
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Deakin India 20% Postgraduate Bursary 2024
|Description:
|The Deakin India 20% Postgraduate Bursary 2024 is an opportunity provided by Deakin University, Australia to Indian graduates. This bursary aims to financially assist deserving students with their uni-versity fees and all study costs.
|Eligibility:
|Open for Indian citizens with a valid Indian passport and residing in India at the time of application. They must also apply through a Deakin Authorised Agent based in India and have an overall score of 55% – 74.99% in their undergraduate degree.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|A 20% reduction in tuition fees
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-01-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/DIPB4
|QR Code:
