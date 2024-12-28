  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

Scholarships

Scholarships
x
Highlights

Scholarship Name 1: Kotak Suraksha Scholarship Program 2024-25 (Phase 2) Description: Kotak Securities Limited...


Scholarship Name 1: Kotak Suraksha Scholarship Program 2024-25 (Phase 2)
Description: Kotak Securities Limited (KSL) invites applications from students pursuing general/professional graduation.
Eligibility: Open to PwD applicants across India who are currently pursuing general or professional graduation courses. Applicants must have se-cured at least 55% marks in their previous academic year, and their annual family income must not exceed INR 3,20,000.
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship up to INR 1,00,000 per year
Last Date to Apply: 23-01-2025
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/KSSP3
QR Code: https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/kotak-suraksha-scholarship-program-2024-25-phase-21734500259.png
Scholarship Name 2: Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Young Research Fellowship 2024
Description: Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Young Research Fellowship 2024 is an op-portunity provided by the Technology, Education, Research and Re-habilitation for the Environment (TERRE) Policy Center to students pursuing or have completed undergraduate, postgraduate or Ph.D. degree in any field related to environmental research.
Eligibility: Applicants must be Indian citizens pursuing or having completed an undergraduate or postgraduate degree (M.Sc., M.E., M.A.) or Ph.D. degree in any field related to environmental research. They must be between the age group of 18 and 25 years old as of December 31st, 2024, and demonstrate outstanding research contributions made in India towards environmental protection or improvement.
Prizes & Rewards: A fellowship of up to 25,000 and a certificate
Last Date to Apply: 15-02-2025
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/APJF1
QR Code: https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/dr-a-p-j-abdul-kalam-young-research-fellowship-20241731327204.png
Scholarship Name 3: Deakin India 20% Postgraduate Bursary 2024
Description: The Deakin India 20% Postgraduate Bursary 2024 is an opportunity provided by Deakin University, Australia to Indian graduates. This bursary aims to financially assist deserving students with their uni-versity fees and all study costs.
Eligibility: Open for Indian citizens with a valid Indian passport and residing in India at the time of application. They must also apply through a Deakin Authorised Agent based in India and have an overall score of 55% – 74.99% in their undergraduate degree.
Prizes & Rewards: A 20% reduction in tuition fees
Last Date to Apply: 31-01-2025
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/DIPB4
QR Code:


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick