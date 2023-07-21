Scholarships for Students

Scholarship Name 1: Virchow Scholarship Program 2023

Description: Virchow Scholarship Program 2023 aims to provide financial support to meritorious and underprivileged girl students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to support their higher education.

Eligibility: Girl students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who have passed Class 10 or 12 and are currently studying in Class 11 or first-year of graduation (any stream) from government schools/colleges are eligible. The annual family income of the applicants must be less than INR 6 lakh from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 15,000 per year

Last Date to Apply: 31-08-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 2: Legrand Empowering Scholarship Program 2023-24

Description: Legrand invites applications from meritorious girl students who have applied to pursue B.Tech/BE/B.Arch., other courses (BBA/B.Com./B.Sc.- Math and Sciences) across India. The scholarship is meant to support meritorious students to pursue a career in Engineering, Architecture, Finance and Sciences.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open to girl students across India.

Applicants must have gotten admission in B.Tech/BE/B.Arch./BBA/B.Com/B.Sc. (Math and Science) degrees in India.

Applicants must have passed out class 12 in the year 2022–2023.

Applicants must have secured a minimum of 70% and above marks in Class 10 and 12

The annual family income of the applicant from all sources must be less than INR 5,00,000.

Preference will be given to special category* students.

Prizes & Rewards: Girl students are awarded 60% course fees up to INR 60,000 per year till the completion of course based on academic performance.

Students in the special category* will be awarded 80% fees up to INR 1,00,000 per year till the completion of the course based on academic performance.

*Special category: Differently-abled students/transgender students/students with single parents/students who lost their parents due to COVID.

Last Date to Apply: 31-08-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 3: Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2023

Description: Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2023 from Class 12 passed girl students, who have secured more than 85% and whose annual family income is less than or equivalent to Rs. 6,00,000 (Rupees Six Lakh). The scholarship aims to help meritorious girl students from underprivileged sections of society to pursue professional graduation courses from acclaimed universities and colleges.

Eligibility: Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to 1st year graduation programmes in professional courses from institutes of repute (NAAC/NIRF accredited) can apply. Professional courses include professional graduation courses like Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, integrated LLB, etc.

Applicants must have scored more than 85% marks in their Class 12th board examinations.

Annual family income must be Rs. 6,00,000 (Rupees Six Lakh) or less from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs. 1.5 lakh* per year

* Disclaimer: Please note, the renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation

Last Date to Apply: 30-09-2023