Scholarships for Students

Eligibility:

Open for students from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka.

The applicants must be currently studying at Class 1 to postgraduation level.

Applicants who are pursuing studies in Class 9 and above must have scored 60% or more marks in their previous class.

The annual family income of the applicant from all sources must not be more than INR 3,00,000.

One of the parents must be a driver and should hold a valid driving license.

