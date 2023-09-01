  • Menu
Scholarships for Students
Scholarship Name 1:Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship Programme 2023-24
Description:

Haleon India, makers of Sensodyne, invites applications for the ‘Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship Programme 2023-24’ to support meritorious and underprivileged BDS students across India.

Eligibility:
  • Open for students pursuing their first year of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme from government and government-funded colleges only.
  • Applicants must have scored a minimum of 60% in their Higher Secondary Education.
  • Successful applicants must maintain a 60% score in every semester/year to continue availing the benefits during their 4-year course.
  • The annual family income of the applicant from all sources must not be more than INR 8,00,000.
Prizes & Rewards:

INR 4,20,000 for 4 years (INR 1,05,000 per year)

Last Date to Apply:31-10-2023
Application mode:Online applications only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/hans/SSPPS2

Scholarship Name 2:Aspire Scholarship Program 2023-24
Description:

Aspire Scholarship Program 2023-24 is a CSR initiative of SWAYAM Charitable Trust, a not for profit organization set up by Mr. Ajai Chowdhry and his family. The scholarship aims to provide financial support to underprivileged students pursuing B.Tech. courses at 11 prestigious engineering institutions across India.

Eligibility:
  • Students joining the first-year of B.Tech. courses at any of the specified 11 institutions can apply.
  • Annual family income of the applicants should not exceed INR 6 lakh from all sources.
Prizes & Rewards:

Scholarship based on the actual fee structure to cover academic expenses, such as tuition fees, hostel fees, food, and related expenses.

Last Date to Apply:10-09-2023
Application mode:Online applications only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/hans/ASPI1

Scholarship Name 3:Saksham Scholarship Program for Drivers’ Children
Description:

Mahindra Finance invites applications for the ‘Saksham Scholarship Program for Drivers’ Children’ from students belonging to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka. The scholarship is meant to support underprivileged and meritorious children of drivers (all light motor vehicles and small commercial vehicles such as Taxi, Jeep, Car & delivery vans such as Pickup, magic, school van, etc.) holding a valid driving license who are studying in Class 1 to postgraduation level.

Eligibility:
  • Open for students from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka.
  • The applicants must be currently studying at Class 1 to postgraduation level.
  • Applicants who are pursuing studies in Class 9 and above must have scored 60% or more marks in their previous class.
  • The annual family income of the applicant from all sources must not be more than INR 3,00,000.
  • One of the parents must be a driver and should hold a valid driving license.
Prizes & Rewards:

Scholarship ranging from INR 5,000 to INR 20,000 for 1 year

Last Date to Apply:30-09-2023
Application mode:Online applications only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/hans/SKSP5


