Live
- Thailand king reduces prison term of ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra to 1 year
- Is Holy Shiv Linga a decorative item? AAP condemns Union Govt
- Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for third time in money laundering case
- TTD announces cancellation of Privileged darshans during Brahmotsavams
- India records 49 new Covid cases
- Tourist footfall in Uttar Pradesh goes up by over one crore
- Rajasthan recorded least rainfall in August in last 85 years, says MeT
- Tesla launches new Model 3 with 606-km driving range for $35,783
- Heavy rain likely in Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar in next 5 days: IMD
- August hottest & driest since 1901, will September be hotter too?
Just In
Scholarships for Students
|Scholarship Name 1:
|Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship Programme 2023-24
|Description:
Haleon India, makers of Sensodyne, invites applications for the ‘Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship Programme 2023-24’ to support meritorious and underprivileged BDS students across India.
|Eligibility:
|Prizes & Rewards:
INR 4,20,000 for 4 years (INR 1,05,000 per year)
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-10-2023
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/SSPPS2
|Scholarship Name 2:
|Aspire Scholarship Program 2023-24
|Description:
Aspire Scholarship Program 2023-24 is a CSR initiative of SWAYAM Charitable Trust, a not for profit organization set up by Mr. Ajai Chowdhry and his family. The scholarship aims to provide financial support to underprivileged students pursuing B.Tech. courses at 11 prestigious engineering institutions across India.
|Eligibility:
|Prizes & Rewards:
Scholarship based on the actual fee structure to cover academic expenses, such as tuition fees, hostel fees, food, and related expenses.
|Last Date to Apply:
|10-09-2023
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/ASPI1
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Saksham Scholarship Program for Drivers’ Children
|Description:
Mahindra Finance invites applications for the ‘Saksham Scholarship Program for Drivers’ Children’ from students belonging to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka. The scholarship is meant to support underprivileged and meritorious children of drivers (all light motor vehicles and small commercial vehicles such as Taxi, Jeep, Car & delivery vans such as Pickup, magic, school van, etc.) holding a valid driving license who are studying in Class 1 to postgraduation level.
|Eligibility:
|Prizes & Rewards:
Scholarship ranging from INR 5,000 to INR 20,000 for 1 year
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-09-2023
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/SKSP5