- Gold remains flat at Rs 59,050 per 10/gm
- Rachakonda Police bust drug peddling gang, three held, 200 kg marijuana seized
- Will not arrest TDP chief Naidu in FiberNet case till Oct 18: AP police to SC
- Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day; IT, banking shares weigh
- Cong pumping in money from Karnataka for Telangana Assembly polls, alleges BRS leader Rama Rao
- CBI arrests another suspect from Maha's Pune in Manipur students murder case
- TS Govt appoints Police Commissioners and SPs, Suspence on Hyderabad CP continues
- HDFC Life logs Rs 376 crore PAT for Q2
- EB approves cricket's inclusion in LA 2028 Olympics, IOC Session to vote on Monday
- Delhi Court has extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh till October 27
Scholarships for Students
|Scholarship Name 1:
|The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme
|Description:
|An initiative of Tata Capital Limited aimed at providing financial support to students belonging to economically weaker sections of the society to help them fulfil their academic dreams.
|Eligibility:
|Indian students who are currently studying in Classes 11, 12 general graduation (B.Com., B.Sc., B.A., etc.), diploma and polytechnic courses at recognized institutions are eligible. Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in the preceding class. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must be less than or equal to INR 2.5 lakh.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to 80% of tuition fees or an amount ranging from INR 10,000 to INR 12,000 (whichever is less)
|Last Date to Apply:
|15-11-2023
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/TCPS23
|Scholarship Name 2:
|Swami Dayanand Education Foundation Merit-cum-Means Scholarship 2023-24
|Description:
|Swami Dayanand Education Foundation Merit-cum-Means Scholarship 2023-24 is an initiative of Swami Dayanand Education Foundation (NGO) to provide financial assistance to students pursuing professional courses including Engineering, Medical, Architecture, etc, and other undergraduate courses from government or private institutes in India.
|Eligibility:
|Open for applicants pursuing professional courses including Engineering, Medical, Architecture, etc. and other undergraduate courses in government or private Institutes in India. The applicants must have secured a minimum of CGPA 7.5/75% or above marks in Class 12. The applicants must have an annual income of less than INR 6 lakh.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 50,000 per annum
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-10-2023
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/SDM9
|Scholarship Name 3:
|HDFC Bank Parivartan's ECSS Programme 2023-24
|Description:
|HDFC Bank invites applications from students studying in Class 1 to postgraduation level. The scholarship supports meritorious and needy students belonging to underprivileged sections of society.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open for Indian nationals only. The students must be studying in Class 1 to 12, diploma, ITI, polytechnic, undergraduate or postgraduate (including general and professional) courses. The applicants must have passed their previous qualifying examination with at least 55% marks and their annual family income must be less than or equal to INR 2.5 Lakh. Preference will be given to those applicants who are facing personal or family crises that have occurred during the past three years due to which they are unable to continue bearing the cost of education and are at risk of dropping out.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 75,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-12-2023
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/HDFC44
