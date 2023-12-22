  • Menu
Scholarships For Students

Scholarships For Students
Scholarships

Highlights

Amazon invites applications from first-year girl students currently pursuing B.E./B.Tech. courses in computer science, IT and other allied branches.


Scholarship Name 1:

Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship 2023-24

Description:

Amazon invites applications from first-year girl students currently pursuing B.E./B.Tech. courses in computer science, IT and other allied branches. The scholarship aims to enable access to computer science learning and career opportunities for young girls in India. These girls are usually ‘First Generation Learners’, from underserved and economically constrained backgrounds.

Eligibility:

Indian girl students pursuing B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science or allied branches are eligible. They must be currently studying in the first year of undergraduation programme. Annual family income is less than INR 3,00,000. Admission must be taken through a state or national-level entrance exam.

Prizes & Rewards:

INR 50,000/year until graduation

NOTE: The Amazon Future Engineer Scholars will also receive mentorship for tech careers, skill-building as well as networking opportunities, and a chance to appear for Amazon internship.

Last Date to Apply:

31-12-2023

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/AFES1

Scholarship Name 2:

Piaggio “Shiksha Se Samriddhi” Program 2023-24

Description:

An initiative of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. to support the STEM education of female students from Pune, Satara, Baramati, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Ahmednagar.

Eligibility:

  • Open to female students pursuing STEM courses.
  • Students from Pune, Satara, Baramati, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Ahmednagar can apply for the scholarship.
  • Final-year students enrolled in graduation, post-graduation and diploma will be eligible under this program.
  • Students must have scored at least 50% marks in their previous class.
  • The annual income of the family should be less than INR 4 lakh.


Note: Children of employees of Piaggio and Buddy4Study are not eligible to participate.

Prizes & Rewards:

INR 15000 - INR 20,000 (based on actuals)

Last Date to Apply:

07-01-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/PSD5

Scholarship Name 3:

Colgate Keep India Smiling Scholarship Programme

Description:

An initiative of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited to provide financial assistance and support to individuals who are deserving and meritorious but may lack the resources to pursue their dreams.

Eligibility:

Indian students who are currently enrolled in any year of the BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) course in a recognised government or private institute in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in Class 12. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must not exceed ₹8 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards:

Financial assistance of ₹75,000

Last Date to Apply:

31-01-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/KSSI3

Scholarship Name 4:

BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship 2023-24

Description:

An initiative by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) to provide financial assistance to students coming from underprivileged sections of the society to help them pursue their higher education.

Eligibility:

  • Open for Indian nationals residing in Delhi only.
  • Applicants must be studying in the final-year of the undergraduate programme (any stream) in any government institute in Delhi.
  • Must have secured more than 55% marks in their last appeared examination.
  • Annual family income of the applicant must not be more than ₹6,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards:

Up to ₹30,000

Last Date to Apply:

07-01-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/BYPL4


