Scholarships For Students
Amazon invites applications from first-year girl students currently pursuing B.E./B.Tech. courses in computer science, IT and other allied branches.
Scholarship Name 1:
Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship 2023-24
Description:
Amazon invites applications from first-year girl students currently pursuing B.E./B.Tech. courses in computer science, IT and other allied branches. The scholarship aims to enable access to computer science learning and career opportunities for young girls in India. These girls are usually ‘First Generation Learners’, from underserved and economically constrained backgrounds.
Eligibility:
Indian girl students pursuing B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science or allied branches are eligible. They must be currently studying in the first year of undergraduation programme. Annual family income is less than INR 3,00,000. Admission must be taken through a state or national-level entrance exam.
Prizes & Rewards:
INR 50,000/year until graduation
NOTE: The Amazon Future Engineer Scholars will also receive mentorship for tech careers, skill-building as well as networking opportunities, and a chance to appear for Amazon internship.
Last Date to Apply:
31-12-2023
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 2:
Piaggio “Shiksha Se Samriddhi” Program 2023-24
Description:
An initiative of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. to support the STEM education of female students from Pune, Satara, Baramati, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Ahmednagar.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
INR 15000 - INR 20,000 (based on actuals)
Last Date to Apply:
07-01-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 3:
Colgate Keep India Smiling Scholarship Programme
Description:
An initiative of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited to provide financial assistance and support to individuals who are deserving and meritorious but may lack the resources to pursue their dreams.
Eligibility:
Indian students who are currently enrolled in any year of the BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) course in a recognised government or private institute in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in Class 12. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must not exceed ₹8 lakh.
Prizes & Rewards:
Financial assistance of ₹75,000
Last Date to Apply:
31-01-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 4:
BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship 2023-24
Description:
An initiative by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) to provide financial assistance to students coming from underprivileged sections of the society to help them pursue their higher education.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
Up to ₹30,000
Last Date to Apply:
07-01-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url: