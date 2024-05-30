Live
- Azam Khan gets 10 years in jail, Rs 14 lakh fine in 2016 case
- S.Korea aims to send space satellite vehicle to Moon by 2032
- Can Kohli, Rohit help lift India Cup after 13 yrs?
- Racial quota: Nothing new, it's just a shame: ABD
- Chhota Rajan gets life term in Mumbai hotelier Jaya Shetty murder case
- Fire breaks out at police training centre in Delhi
- Puri tragedy: Odisha CM orders high-level probe, announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia
- T20 WC: Ponting predicts Bumrah to be tournament’s leading wicket-taker
- AP ICET Results 2024 Declared: 96.71% qualified in MBA, MCA admissions exam
- TN govt installs internet facilities in 20,332 government and aided schools
Scholarships For Students
|Scholarship Name 1:
|HOPE Engineering Scholarship by Schaeffler India
|Description:
|Schaeffler India invites applications from first-year engineering female students (preference will be given to students with physical disabilities) to provide them with financial support for their engineering studies.
|Eligibility:
|The scholarship is open to female students and preference will be given to students with physical disabilities. The applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in Class 12 (science) in the academic year 2023-24. They must be enrolled in the first year of an engineering program at any recognized college in India. The annual family income of the applicants should be less than INR 5 lakh.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Scholarship of INR 50,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-07-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/SIHE15
|Scholarship Name 2:
|JM Sethia Merit Scholarship Scheme 2024
|Description:
|JM Sethia Merit Scholarship Scheme 2024 is an opportunity offered by the JM Sethia Charitable Trust (NGO) to students enrolled in Class 9 to 12, graduation, postgraduation, and professional courses. This scheme aims to support students at various educational levels in pursuing their academic goals.
|Eligibility:
|Open for students enrolled in full-time courses from Class 9 to postgraduate and professional degrees. Applicants must have passed the previous qualifying examination with a specified minimum aggregate score. The score requirement varies depending on the course categories and streams.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to ₹1,000 per month for course duration
|Last Date to Apply:
|31-07-2024
|Application mode:
|via post at - JM Sethia Charitable Trust 133, Biplabi Rash Behari Basu Road, 3rd Floor, Room No. 15, Kolkata - 700 001 OR Gandhi House, 5th Floor, 16, Ganesh Chandra Avenue, Kolkata-700 013, Email ID: jms_trust@yahoo.in | Mobile Number: (+91)-93397 9
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/JMSM4
|Scholarship Name 3:
|Aadhar Kaushal Scholarship Program for Youth with Disabilities
|Description:
|An initiative of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited (AHFL) to ensure equal educational opportunities for all physically disabled students, irrespective of their geographical location, gender, or socio-economic condition.
|Eligibility:
|Students with physical disabilities pursuing general or professional undergraduate courses across India. Pan-India students can apply. Students must have achieved a minimum of 60% marks in the preceding academic year. Applicants with a gross annual family income of up to INR 2.5- 3 lakh are eligible to apply.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Scholarship between INR 10,000 - INR 50,000
|Last Date to Apply:
|23-07-2024
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/hans/AKSP1
