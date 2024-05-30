Scholarships For Students

Scholarship Name 1: HOPE Engineering Scholarship by Schaeffler India

Description: Schaeffler India invites applications from first-year engineering female students (preference will be given to students with physical disabilities) to provide them with financial support for their engineering studies.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open to female students and preference will be given to students with physical disabilities. The applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in Class 12 (science) in the academic year 2023-24. They must be enrolled in the first year of an engineering program at any recognized college in India. The annual family income of the applicants should be less than INR 5 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of INR 50,000

Last Date to Apply: 30-07-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 2: JM Sethia Merit Scholarship Scheme 2024

Description: JM Sethia Merit Scholarship Scheme 2024 is an opportunity offered by the JM Sethia Charitable Trust (NGO) to students enrolled in Class 9 to 12, graduation, postgraduation, and professional courses. This scheme aims to support students at various educational levels in pursuing their academic goals.

Eligibility: Open for students enrolled in full-time courses from Class 9 to postgraduate and professional degrees. Applicants must have passed the previous qualifying examination with a specified minimum aggregate score. The score requirement varies depending on the course categories and streams.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to ₹1,000 per month for course duration

Last Date to Apply: 31-07-2024

Scholarship Name 3: Aadhar Kaushal Scholarship Program for Youth with Disabilities

Description: An initiative of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited (AHFL) to ensure equal educational opportunities for all physically disabled students, irrespective of their geographical location, gender, or socio-economic condition.

Eligibility: Students with physical disabilities pursuing general or professional undergraduate courses across India. Pan-India students can apply. Students must have achieved a minimum of 60% marks in the preceding academic year. Applicants with a gross annual family income of up to INR 2.5- 3 lakh are eligible to apply.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship between INR 10,000 - INR 50,000

Last Date to Apply: 23-07-2024