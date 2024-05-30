  • Menu
Scholarships For Students

Scholarship Name 1: HOPE Engineering Scholarship by Schaeffler India
Description: Schaeffler India invites applications from first-year engineering female students (preference will be given to students with physical disabilities) to provide them with financial support for their engineering studies.
Eligibility: The scholarship is open to female students and preference will be given to students with physical disabilities. The applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in Class 12 (science) in the academic year 2023-24. They must be enrolled in the first year of an engineering program at any recognized college in India. The annual family income of the applicants should be less than INR 5 lakh.
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of INR 50,000
Last Date to Apply: 30-07-2024
Application mode: Online applications only
Scholarship Name 2: JM Sethia Merit Scholarship Scheme 2024
Description: JM Sethia Merit Scholarship Scheme 2024 is an opportunity offered by the JM Sethia Charitable Trust (NGO) to students enrolled in Class 9 to 12, graduation, postgraduation, and professional courses. This scheme aims to support students at various educational levels in pursuing their academic goals.
Eligibility: Open for students enrolled in full-time courses from Class 9 to postgraduate and professional degrees. Applicants must have passed the previous qualifying examination with a specified minimum aggregate score. The score requirement varies depending on the course categories and streams.
Prizes & Rewards: Up to ₹1,000 per month for course duration
Last Date to Apply: 31-07-2024
Application mode: via post at - JM Sethia Charitable Trust 133, Biplabi Rash Behari Basu Road, 3rd Floor, Room No. 15, Kolkata - 700 001 OR Gandhi House, 5th Floor, 16, Ganesh Chandra Avenue, Kolkata-700 013, Email ID: jms_trust@yahoo.in | Mobile Number: (+91)-93397 9
Scholarship Name 3: Aadhar Kaushal Scholarship Program for Youth with Disabilities
Description: An initiative of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited (AHFL) to ensure equal educational opportunities for all physically disabled students, irrespective of their geographical location, gender, or socio-economic condition.
Eligibility: Students with physical disabilities pursuing general or professional undergraduate courses across India. Pan-India students can apply. Students must have achieved a minimum of 60% marks in the preceding academic year. Applicants with a gross annual family income of up to INR 2.5- 3 lakh are eligible to apply.
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship between INR 10,000 - INR 50,000
Last Date to Apply: 23-07-2024
Application mode: Online applications only
