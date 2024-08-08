  • Menu
Scholarships for Students
Scholarship Name 1:

Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description:

Bharti Airtel Foundation invites applications from deserving students enrolled in technology or engineering undergraduate and integrated courses (up to 5 years) at the top 50 NIRF (engineering) institutions across India. The program is designed to support students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, with focus on girls, to help them become future technology leaders.

Eligibility:

For the Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program 2024-25, students should meet the following eligibility criteria:

  • Confirmed admission in the first year (starting with the 2024 cohort) of the UG/5 year integrated courses in fields of Electronics & Communication, Telecom, Information Technology, Computer Sciences, Data Sciences, Aerospace and Emerging Technologies (AI, IoT, AR/VR, Machine Learning, Robotics) at the top 50 NIRF Engineering institutions across India. (Basis the latest list available).
  • Must be a citizen and resident of India
  • Family annual income from all sources should not exceed INR 8.5 Lakh
  • Applicants should not be recipients of any other scholarship or grants for the same purposes supported by Bharti Airtel Foundation.

NOTE:

  • Girl students are encouraged to apply.

Prizes & Rewards:

  • Scholarships are for the full duration of the UG courses including integrated courses of up to 5 years (subject to meeting the renewal criteria).
  • Each scholarship covers 100% of annual fees as per the fee structure of the respective institute/universities.
  • The hostel and mess fees shall be given to all eligible students who apply for it
  • For students staying in PG/outside hostel, the support shall be extended as per the Hostel/Mess charges of the institute
  • A laptop will be provided in the first year of the course
  • Once the Bharti Scholars graduate and are subsequently gainfully employed, they will undertake to voluntarily extend financial support to at least one student at a school or college level at any point of time, to the extent they can.

NOTE: Refundable and security deposits are not covered under the Bharti Airtel Scholarship 2024-25. Students are responsible for these payments and their refunds.

Last Date to Apply:

31-08-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/BHRSP1

Scholarship Name 2:

Aspire Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description:

Aspire Scholarship Program 2024-25 is a CSR initiative of SWAYAM Charitable Trust, a not-for-profit organization set up by Dr. Ajai Chowdhry and his family. The scholarship aims to provide financial support to underprivileged students pursuing B.Tech. courses at 11 prestigious engineering institutions across India.

Eligibility:

  • Students joining the first-year of B.Tech. courses at any of the specified 11 institutions can apply.
  • Annual family income of the applicants should not exceed INR 6 lakh from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards:

Scholarship based on the actual fee structure to cover academic expenses, such as tuition fees, hostel fees, food, and related expenses.

Last Date to Apply:

10-09-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/ASPI2

Scholarship Name 3:

Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships 2024-25

Description:

The Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships 2024-25 is an initiative by the Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, that aims to help undergraduate students pursuing finance-related courses to pursue their dreams of a promising career and a better life.

Eligibility:

  • Students enrolled in the first year of BBA, BFIA, B.Com. (H, E), BMS, IPM, B.A. (Economics), BBS, BBI, BAF, B.Sc. (Statistics), or any other finance-related degree courses are eligible.
  • Applicants must have secured at least 80% marks in Classes 10 and 12.
  • The annual family income of the applicants should be less than INR 4 lakh.
  • Open for Indian nationals only.

Prizes & Rewards:

Scholarship from INR 40,000 to INR 5,50,000 per year for three years

Last Date to Apply:

20-08-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/RMKSP4


