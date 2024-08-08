Live
Scholarships for Students
Scholarship Name 1:Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program 2024-25Description:Bharti Airtel Foundation invites applications from deserving students enrolled...
Scholarship Name 1:
Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program 2024-25
Description:
Bharti Airtel Foundation invites applications from deserving students enrolled in technology or engineering undergraduate and integrated courses (up to 5 years) at the top 50 NIRF (engineering) institutions across India. The program is designed to support students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, with focus on girls, to help them become future technology leaders.
Eligibility:
For the Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program 2024-25, students should meet the following eligibility criteria:
Prizes & Rewards:
Last Date to Apply:
31-08-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Scholarship Name 2:
Aspire Scholarship Program 2024-25
Description:
Aspire Scholarship Program 2024-25 is a CSR initiative of SWAYAM Charitable Trust, a not-for-profit organization set up by Dr. Ajai Chowdhry and his family. The scholarship aims to provide financial support to underprivileged students pursuing B.Tech. courses at 11 prestigious engineering institutions across India.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
Scholarship based on the actual fee structure to cover academic expenses, such as tuition fees, hostel fees, food, and related expenses.
Last Date to Apply:
10-09-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Scholarship Name 3:
Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships 2024-25
Description:
The Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships 2024-25 is an initiative by the Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, that aims to help undergraduate students pursuing finance-related courses to pursue their dreams of a promising career and a better life.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
Scholarship from INR 40,000 to INR 5,50,000 per year for three years
Last Date to Apply:
20-08-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
