Scholarships for Students
Scholarship Name 1:BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship 2024-25Description:An initiative by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) to provide financial assistance to...
Scholarship Name 1:
BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship 2024-25
Description:
An initiative by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) to provide financial assistance to meritorious students coming from underprivileged sections of the society to help them pursue their higher education. This scholarship intends to support students at a juncture in their lives where they are deciding whether to continue pursuing higher education or enter the workforce. By offering financial assistance, it empowers them to make informed decisions about their future without the added burden of financial constraints.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
Up to INR 30,000
Last Date to Apply:
10-12-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Scholarship Name 2:
'LIFE’S GOOD' Scholarship Program 2024
Description:
LG Electronics India Private Limited invites applications from students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses at select colleges/institutes across India.
Eligibility:
Students must be pursuing undergraduate/postgraduate courses (any academic year) from select colleges/institutes across India. First-year students must have scored a minimum of 60% marks in their class 12th examinations, while students in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th years must have achieved a minimum of 60% marks in the previous academic year. Preference will be given to meritorious students, female students and students with an annual family income of not more than INR 8 lakh. Selections are made on a first-come, first-served basis.
Prizes & Rewards:
♦ For UG students - 50% of tuition fees or up to INR 1 lakh (whichever is lesser)
♦ For PG students - 50% of tuition fees or up to INR 2 lakh (whichever is lesser)
♦ For meritorious candidates with zero tuition fees and a family income of less than INR 8 lakh:
Last Date to Apply:
15-12-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Scholarship Name 3:
Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2024-25
Description:
Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for the Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2024-25 from meritorious girl students from low-income families to empower them to pursue higher studies in professional education after Class 12.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
INR 1.5 lakh* per year
*Disclaimer: The renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation
Last Date to Apply:
20-12-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
