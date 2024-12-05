Scholarships for Students

  • Menu
Scholarship Name 1:

BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship 2024-25

Description:

An initiative by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) to provide financial assistance to meritorious students coming from underprivileged sections of the society to help them pursue their higher education. This scholarship intends to support students at a juncture in their lives where they are deciding whether to continue pursuing higher education or enter the workforce. By offering financial assistance, it empowers them to make informed decisions about their future without the added burden of financial constraints.

Eligibility:

  • Open for Indian nationals residing in Delhi only.
  • Applicants must be studying in the final-year of the undergraduate programme (any stream) in any government institute in Delhi.
  • Applicants must have secured more than 55% marks in their last appeared examination.
  • Annual family income of the applicants must not be more than INR 6,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards:

Up to INR 30,000

Last Date to Apply:

10-12-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Scholarship Name 2:

'LIFE’S GOOD' Scholarship Program 2024

Description:

LG Electronics India Private Limited invites applications from students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses at select colleges/institutes across India.

Eligibility:

Students must be pursuing undergraduate/postgraduate courses (any academic year) from select colleges/institutes across India. First-year students must have scored a minimum of 60% marks in their class 12th examinations, while students in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th years must have achieved a minimum of 60% marks in the previous academic year. Preference will be given to meritorious students, female students and students with an annual family income of not more than INR 8 lakh. Selections are made on a first-come, first-served basis.

Prizes & Rewards:

For UG students - 50% of tuition fees or up to INR 1 lakh (whichever is lesser)

♦ For PG students - 50% of tuition fees or up to INR 2 lakh (whichever is lesser)

♦ For meritorious candidates with zero tuition fees and a family income of less than INR 8 lakh:

  • UG students will receive INR 50,000
  • PG students will receive INR 1 lakh

Last Date to Apply:

15-12-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Scholarship Name 3:

Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2024-25

Description:

Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for the Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2024-25 from meritorious girl students from low-income families to empower them to pursue higher studies in professional education after Class 12.

Eligibility:

  • Open for meritorious girl students across India.
  • Applicants must have scored 75% or more marks or equivalent CGPA in Class 12 board examinations.
  • Applicant's annual family income must be less than INR 6,00,000.
  • Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to the first year of graduation programs in the academic year 2024-25 in institutes of repute like NIRF/NAAC accredited for professional graduation degrees like Engineering, MBBS, BDS, Integrated LLB (5 Years), B.Sc. Nursing, B. Pharmacy, Integrated BS-MS/BS-Research in ISER, IISC (Bangalore), or other professional courses (Design, Architecture, etc.).

Prizes & Rewards:

INR 1.5 lakh* per year

*Disclaimer: The renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation

Last Date to Apply:

20-12-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

