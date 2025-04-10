Live
Scholarships For Students
|Scholarship Name 1:
|The Cadence Scholarship Program 2025-26
|Description:
|The Cadence Scholarship Program 2025-26 provides financial assistance to Indian nationals pursuing undergraduate and professional courses in select regions (Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, or Hyderabad).
|Eligibility:
|Must be an Indian national residing and studying in one of the eligible regions. For undergraduate courses, applicants should have passed Class 12 with a minimum overall score of 60% (current Class 12 students may apply based on previous records). Must come from a lower-income group. Preference will be given to STEM students, female students, and eligible specially-abled or transgender candidates.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Financial support for covering key educational expenses.
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-04-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/tiae/TCSP5
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.
|Scholarship Name 2:
|SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for Overseas Education 2024-25
|Description:
|The SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for Overseas Education Students, one of India's largest scholarship programs, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation under its education vertical - Integrated Learning Mission (ILM). This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.
|Eligibility:
|Open to Indian students belonging to SC and ST categories pursuing a master’s or postgraduate course (any year) at a premier university or college outside India. They should have secured at least 75% marks or above in their previous academic year, with a gross annual family income of up to INR 6,00,000.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to INR 20,00,000 or 50% of course-related expenses (whichever is less)
|Last Date to Apply:
|30-04-2025
|Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/tiae/SBIFS12
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.
|Scholarship Name 3:
|UQ International High Achievers Award - India 2025
|Description:
|UQ International High Achievers Award - India 2025 is offered by the University of Queensland, Australia to students pursuing undergraduate/postgraduate courses at the university.
|Eligibility:
|Open for students of selected countries including India holding a valid passport. Applicants must have received an offer to pursue full-time undergraduate or postgraduate coursework at the University of Queensland. Students must have English language proficiency, relevant program entry rank, and competitive scores as determined by the University.
|Prizes & Rewards:
|20% reduction in tuition fees per semester.
|Last Date to Apply:
|Round The Year
|Application mode:
|Online Applications Only
|Short Url:
|www.b4s.in/tiae/UQI1
|QR Code:
|https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.
courtesy - buddy4study.com
