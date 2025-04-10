Scholarships For Students

  • Menu
Scholarship Name 1:The Cadence Scholarship Program 2025-26
Description:The Cadence Scholarship Program 2025-26 provides financial assistance to Indian nationals pursuing undergraduate and professional courses in select regions (Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, or Hyderabad).
Eligibility:Must be an Indian national residing and studying in one of the eligible regions. For undergraduate courses, applicants should have passed Class 12 with a minimum overall score of 60% (current Class 12 students may apply based on previous records). Must come from a lower-income group. Preference will be given to STEM students, female students, and eligible specially-abled or transgender candidates.
Prizes & Rewards:Financial support for covering key educational expenses.
Last Date to Apply:30-04-2025
Application mode:Online applications only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/tiae/TCSP5
QR Code:https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/2025-261742806712.png

Scholarship Name 2:SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for Overseas Education 2024-25
Description:The SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for Overseas Education Students, one of India's largest scholarship programs, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation under its education vertical - Integrated Learning Mission (ILM). This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.
Eligibility:Open to Indian students belonging to SC and ST categories pursuing a master’s or postgraduate course (any year) at a premier university or college outside India. They should have secured at least 75% marks or above in their previous academic year, with a gross annual family income of up to INR 6,00,000.
Prizes & Rewards:Up to INR 20,00,000 or 50% of course-related expenses (whichever is less)
Last Date to Apply:30-04-2025
Application mode:Online applications only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/tiae/SBIFS12
QR Code:https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/sbif-asha-scholarship-program-for-overseas-education-2024-251739532940.png

Scholarship Name 3:UQ International High Achievers Award - India 2025
Description:UQ International High Achievers Award - India 2025 is offered by the University of Queensland, Australia to students pursuing undergraduate/postgraduate courses at the university.
Eligibility:Open for students of selected countries including India holding a valid passport. Applicants must have received an offer to pursue full-time undergraduate or postgraduate coursework at the University of Queensland. Students must have English language proficiency, relevant program entry rank, and competitive scores as determined by the University.
Prizes & Rewards:20% reduction in tuition fees per semester.
Last Date to Apply:Round The Year
Application mode:Online Applications Only
Short Url:www.b4s.in/tiae/UQI1
QR Code:https://d2w7l1p59qkl0r.cloudfront.net/static/images/scho-media/20251743482473.png

courtesy - buddy4study.com



