SDLCE (KU) releases admission notification

Warangal: The School of Distance Learning and Continuing Education (SDLCE), Kakatiya University, has on Friday released admission notification for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2020-21.



Addressing a press conference here, the SDLCE Director Prof Guguloth Veeranna said that the candidates who have passed Intermediate (10+2) examination are eligible for the admission of degree programmes. The candidates seeking admission into post graduate courses should possess a bachelor degree, he added.

According to the new guidelines, the semester-wise examinations will be conducted for all courses, Prof. Veeranna said. The admission notification was delayed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

The Director said that candidates can fill their application form online or offline after downloading it from the official website. The candidates can also obtain application forms from the SDLCE or any authorised study centre, he added. The SDLCE now has 50 study centres across Warangal, Khammam and Adilabad erstwhile districts.

Although the candidates irrespective of their nativity are eligible to pursue their academics through the SDLCE, they have to opt anyone of the 50 authorised study centres.

The sale and submission of application forms commence from September 14, 2020. Candidates who apply between October 16 and 23 have to pay a late fee of Rs 200, and those who apply between October 24 and 31 will have to pay a late fee of Rs 500. The candidates can download and submit the application forms through the official websites www.sdlceku.co.in Courses offered: Undergraduate – B Com, B Com (Computers), Bachelor of Library & Information Science, BA and Bachelor of Business Administration. Postgraduate: MA (Public Administration, Economics, Hindi, History, Political Science, Sanskrit, English, Telugu, Sociology), M Com, Master of Social Work, M Sc (Maths, Psychology, Journalism and Human Resource Management).

For further details, the candidates can contact the SDLCE Help Desk 62814 29470 and 98493 65739 or browse the website.