Second PUC results announced: 95,628 students secure distinction

Bengaluru: Out of the 6.66 lakh students who appeared for the second PUC exams, results of which were declared on Tuesday, as many as 95,628 have secured distinction, while 3,55,078 have got first class.

The Department for Pre-University Education on Tuesday announced the results for the second PUC (freshers and repeaters) students.

The government had cancelled the exams that were scheduled in May-June, due to COVID situation, and had decided to promote all the students based on their SSLC (class 10) and I PUC (class 11) performance, as well as the academic performance of the students in IInd PUC, an official release said.

While the students enrolled as repeaters are promoted by awarding minimum passing marks along with 5 per cent grace marks for the maximum mark in each subject. Of the total 6,66,497 students who registered for the second PUC exams, 3,55,078 got first class followed by 1,47,055 second class and 68,729 pass class.

According to the release, if any student is not happy with the results announced by the department, he or she can write the exam scheduled to be held from August 19, without paying the fees.

Out of total 6,66,497 registered students, 3,35,138 were girls and 3,31,359 were boys. The results have been posted on karresults.nic.in.

Speaking to media persons, Primary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said, "DPUE has made greater effort this year to evaluate papers and announce results than it did during any other year. Formulating an aggregate score for each student has been a tedious process which has been done carefully."

According to the reports, the aggregate marks for each student for II PU was calculated by considering 45 per cent weightage from marks scored for SSLC (or any board equivalent to class 10), 45 per cent from I PU marks, and 10 per cent from the internal assessment marks of II PU.

The government has decided to give 35 per cent grace marks to candidates repeating the board exam. Over 76,000 candidates who have registered for the exam this year fall into this category.