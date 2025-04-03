Seminar held on University Admissions in Delhi and Mumbai

Rostrum Education held an exclusive seminar on March 29 in Delhi and March 30 in Mumbai, attracting over 500 students from more than 20 schools. The event provided expert-led strategies and real-world insights to help students navigate the highly competitive university admissions process.

Leading the seminar was Gwyn Day, a Mensa member with an IQ in the top 0.05% and over 30 years of experience in global university admissions. Day conducted interactive sessions, including Oxbridge-style mock interviews with selected students and a live Q&A, offering attendees firsthand exposure to the admissions experience. Rostrum’s specialist team also provided guidance on building standout profiles and mastering application techniques.

“Competition for university spots is fiercer than ever. We’re here to give students the tools and mentorship to turn their ambitions into acceptances,” said Sanjog Anand, Co-founder of Rostrum Education. “Seeing them engage with Gwyn and our alumni shows how much they’re ready to achieve.”

Covering crucial topics such as application steps, scholarship opportunities, and career planning, the seminar provided students, parents, and educators with direct access to expert advice. With the global demand for top-tier education increasing, early preparation is now essential. The event reinforced the importance of strategic planning and mentorship in securing admission to the world’s leading universities.