Skilling youth for emerging roles in manufacturing sector

The manufacturing sector is one of the key drivers of economic growth and development worldwide.

The sector has undergone significant changes in recent years, with advancements in technology and automation leading to the emergence of new roles. With the industry rapidly evolving, emerging roles require specific skills that the youth may not have.

This calls for a need to skill youth for the emerging roles in the manufacturing sector.

Here are a few suggestions on how to achieve this...

Collaboration between industry and academia

The manufacturing sector should collaborate with educational institutions to design and implement training programs that align with the skills required for emerging roles.

This partnership should also help to bridge the skills gap and create a pipeline of skilled talent for the sector.

Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education is critical for preparing youth for emerging roles in the manufacturing sector.

The industry should work with schools and universities to promote STEM education and encourage students to pursue careers in manufacturing.

Apprenticeships and internships

Apprenticeships and internships provide hands-on experience and a deeper understanding of the manufacturing sector.

Youth can acquire essential skills in areas such as automation, data analytics, and artificial intelligence. This practical experience also enhances their employability and job readiness.

Emphasis on soft skills

While technical skills are essential, soft skills such as teamwork, communication, problem-solving, and critical thinking are equally important. The manufacturing sector should incorporate training programs that enhance these skills, as they are key to success in the emerging roles.

Continuous learning

The manufacturing industry is rapidly evolving, and new technologies and techniques are continually emerging. Therefore, youth should be encouraged to embrace continuous learning to stay relevant and competitive. The sector should support and provide opportunities for employees to attend training programs and workshops.

Mentoring programs

Mentoring programs offer guidance and support to youth as they transition into the manufacturing sector. Experienced professionals can provide advice, share knowledge and skills, and help the youth navigate the sector’s complexities. Such mentorship opportunities can also offer networking and collaboration opportunities.

In conclusion, skilling youth for emerging roles in the manufacturing sector is critical to the industry’s growth and development. Collaboration between industry and academia, apprenticeships and internships, emphasis on soft skills, continuous learning, and mentoring programs are some of the suggestions on how to achieve this. By investing in youth, the manufacturing sector can build a pipeline of skilled talent, foster innovation, and stay competitive in the global marketplace.

(The author is Founder, The Fragrance People)