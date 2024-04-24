  • Menu
SRMJEEE 2024 Phase I exams conclude

The SRM Joint Examinations for Engineering (SRMJEEE) 2024 – Phase I for admission to BTech and Integrated MTech programmes of SRM Institute of Science...

The SRM Joint Examinations for Engineering (SRMJEEE) 2024 – Phase I for admission to BTech and Integrated MTech programmes of SRM Institute of Science and Technology – SRMIST (Kattankulathur, Ramapuram, Vadapalani, Ghaziabad, and Tiruchirapalli campuses), SRM University (Sonepat) and SRM University (Andhra Pradesh) were held from April 20 to 23.

The examination was conducted in Remote Proctored Online Mode (RPOM), where students took part from their comfort of their homes through their laptops or desktops. Students from all over India and rest of the world took part in SRMJEEE. The examinations were held in three slots per day on April 20, 21, 22 and 23.

There was a 20 per cent increase in the applications received for SRMJEEE compared to last year, indicating the demand for engineering programmes in SRM. More than 90% of the applicants took the test. The results and online counselling schedule will be available on SRMIST’s website by April 29.

