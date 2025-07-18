Live
- Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP Today: Premium at ₹143
- Widespread Bomb Threats Target 40 Private Schools In Bengaluru
- Prof Madabhushi lauds scholarly environment at NSU
- Fatal Traffic Incidents Claim Four Lives On Delhi-Haridwar Route During Kanwar Yatra
- Religious Groups Protest Poultry Advertisement Using Sacred River Name
- Elon Musk breaks silence on Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s apology over Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ incident.
- High Court Judge Challenges Supreme Court Panel's Cash Discovery Report
- Govt to hire pvt firm for flood control dept’s social media strategy
- Chief minister to visit Tirupati tomorrow
- Amarnath Yatra suspended in Jammu due to bad weather
SSC CHSL 2025: Apply Online for 3131 Posts by July 18
Highlights
SSC CHSL 2025 recruitment out for 3,131 Group C posts. Last date to apply is July 18, 2025. Check eligibility, fee, and apply online at ssc.gov.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025.
The last date to apply is July 18, 2025. This national-level recruitment aims to fill 3,131 Group C posts across various government departments and ministries.
Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official SSC portal.
Key Details:
- Exam: SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025
- Posts: 3,131 Group C vacancies
- Last date to apply: July 18, 2025
- Last date to pay the application fee: July 19, 2025
- Correction window: July 23–24, 2025
- Official website: ssc.gov.in
Eligibility Criteria:
- DEO/DEO Grade ‘A’ (Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Culture, SSC):
- 12th pass in Science stream with Mathematics
- LDC, JSA, and other DEO posts:
- 12th pass or equivalent
Application Process:
- Visit ssc.gov.in
- Click “Login” and enter registration details
- Complete the application form
- Pay the application fee
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page
- Print a copy for future reference
Application Fee:
- ₹100/-
- Payable via BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or Debit/Credit cards
Exempted Categories:
Women candidates, SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen (ESM)
Official Link: https://ssc.gov.in/api/attachment/uploads/masterData/NoticeBoards/Notice_of_adv_chsl_2025.pdf
Next Story