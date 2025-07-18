SSC CHSL 2025: Apply Online for 3131 Posts by July 18

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025.

The last date to apply is July 18, 2025. This national-level recruitment aims to fill 3,131 Group C posts across various government departments and ministries.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official SSC portal.

Key Details:

Exam: SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025

Posts: 3,131 Group C vacancies

Last date to apply: July 18, 2025

Last date to pay the application fee: July 19, 2025

Correction window: July 23–24, 2025

Official website: ssc.gov.in

Eligibility Criteria:

DEO/DEO Grade ‘A’ (Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Culture, SSC):

12th pass in Science stream with Mathematics

LDC, JSA, and other DEO posts:

12th pass or equivalent

Application Process:

Visit ssc.gov.in

Click “Login” and enter registration details

Complete the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and download the confirmation page

Print a copy for future reference

Application Fee:

₹100/-

Payable via BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or Debit/Credit cards

Exempted Categories:

Women candidates, SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen (ESM)

Official Link: https://ssc.gov.in/api/attachment/uploads/masterData/NoticeBoards/Notice_of_adv_chsl_2025.pdf