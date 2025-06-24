Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
SSC CHSL 2025 Registration Open: Apply Online for 3,131 Vacancies
Candidates appearing in Class 12 exams can apply but must pass before January 1, 2026.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting online applications for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for around 3,131 government job vacancies through the official SSC website. The last date to submit applications is July 18, 2025.
Important Dates
Online Application Start Date: June 23, 2025
Online Application End Date: July 18, 2025 (11:00 PM)
Last Date for Fee Payment: July 19, 2025 (11:00 PM)
Application Correction Dates: July 23 to July 24, 2025 (11:00 PM)
Tier-I Exam Dates: September 8 to September 18, 2025
Tier-II Exam Dates: February to March, 2026
Vacancy Details
Total Vacancies: Approximately 3,131
The final number will be published soon on the SSC official website. Also, category-wise break up will also be announced later.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 27 years (as of January 1, 2026)
Age relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per government rules.
Educational Qualification
For Data Entry Operator (DEO) posts: Class 12 pass with Science and Mathematics.
For other posts (LDC/JSA, DEO Grade A except Ministry posts): Class 12 pass.
Candidates appearing in Class 12 exams can apply but must pass before January 1, 2026.
Application Fee
General Candidates: ₹100
Exemptions: Women, SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-servicemen are exempt from the application fee.
How to Apply
Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in
Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.
Fill in the application form carefully.
Upload required documents and photographs.
Pay the application fee (if applicable).
Submit the form before the deadline.