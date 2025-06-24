SSC CHSL 2025 Registration Open: Apply Online for 3,131 Vacancies

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting online applications for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for around 3,131 government job vacancies through the official SSC website. The last date to submit applications is July 18, 2025.

Important Dates

Online Application Start Date: June 23, 2025

Online Application End Date: July 18, 2025 (11:00 PM)

Last Date for Fee Payment: July 19, 2025 (11:00 PM)

Application Correction Dates: July 23 to July 24, 2025 (11:00 PM)

Tier-I Exam Dates: September 8 to September 18, 2025

Tier-II Exam Dates: February to March, 2026

Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies: Approximately 3,131

The final number will be published soon on the SSC official website. Also, category-wise break up will also be announced later.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 27 years (as of January 1, 2026)

Age relaxation applicable for reserved categories as per government rules.

Educational Qualification

For Data Entry Operator (DEO) posts: Class 12 pass with Science and Mathematics.

For other posts (LDC/JSA, DEO Grade A except Ministry posts): Class 12 pass.

Candidates appearing in Class 12 exams can apply but must pass before January 1, 2026.

Application Fee

General Candidates: ₹100

Exemptions: Women, SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-servicemen are exempt from the application fee.

How to Apply

Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in

Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill in the application form carefully.

Upload required documents and photographs.

Pay the application fee (if applicable).

Submit the form before the deadline.