Students Get a Chance to Explore U.S. Education at ‘Destination USA’ Event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Students aspiring to study in the United States have a unique opportunity to gain firsthand insights at Destination USA: Your Route to Success, an education event set to take place on February 15, 2025, at Taj Krishna, Hyderabad.

Organised by Study Group, the event will connect students with representatives from 11 leading U.S. universities, providing personalised guidance on admissions, courses, and career prospects. Attendees can also benefit from expert-led sessions designed to streamline their journey to studying in the U.S. The entry is free.

