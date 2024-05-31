Live
- NEWME launches 1st largest retail store in Hyd
- Creamline Dairy targets 15% pie of Hyd’s cow milk market
- Improve operation system, stop service outages: Science ministry tells Kakao
- RBI: FY25 growth forecast at 7%
- DIIs bullish on stock market, invested over Rs 2 lakh crore to date in 2024
- Adani Group back on expansion spree after robust growth, eyes $90 billion capex: Jefferies
- Sensex jumps over 400 points, L&T, M&M top gainers
- Banks have recovered Rs 10 lakh crore bad loans during 2014-23: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
- Child rights violated during poll campaigns
- Modi again praises Swachh Bharat crusader Kamala Moharana
Just In
Summer camp conducted at GD Goenka School in Hyderabad
The summer camp conducted at GD Goenka School, Hyderabad under the guardianship of Shiva Ganga Group of schools, in May 2024 was a huge success.
Chairman, Mr Shiva Kumar Thota and Managing Director, Mrs Nivedita Thota (GD Goenka School, Hyderabad) congratulated students and the entire team.
This 30-day program provided students with an excellent opportunity to make the most of their summer vacation. Under the guidance of Dr. Padals Karthik Reddy - Learnorama, students of various age groups designed different websites, showcasing their creativity and technical skills.
The camp's main attraction was Artificial Intelligence, which captivated the participants' interest and enthusiasm. In addition to AI, the camp offered a variety of other engaging activities such as culinary arts, dance, personality development, vocabulary skills, and many more, ensuring a well-rounded and enriching experience for all attendees.