Live
- Scholarships for Students
- Sardar Sarovar Dam releases 2,45,000 cusecs of water due to heavy rains in upstream areas
- Najmul Hossain Shanto to lead 16-member Bangladesh squad for India Test series
- District Collector Orders Millers to Supply 40 Metric Tons of Rice Per Day to FCI for Next 20 Days
- Survey Reveal 67% of Youth Experience Hopelessness, with Academic, Career Pressures; Only 15% Seek Help
- Tamil Actor Jiiva's Luxury Car Wrecked in Kallakurichi Accident
- GCCs projected to create up to 28 lakh jobs in India by 2030
- Dyson Announces Badshah as Dyson OnTrac™ Headphones Ambassador for India
- TDP allocated with new office allocation in New Parliament
- Ananta Lakshmi Engineering College gets autonomous status
Just In
Survey Reveal 67% of Youth Experience Hopelessness, with Academic, Career Pressures; Only 15% Seek Help
On World Suicide Prevention Day, Mpower’s ‘HOPE’ Campaign Announces Survey Findings from 30 Colleges and 2800 students Across India on ‘Youth Wellness and Coping Strategies’
In observance of World Suicide Prevention Day, Mpower, the mental healthcare initiative by the Aditya Birla Education Trust, released a findings from a survey conducted across 30 colleges across the country. The survey findings reveal a troubling reality where 67.3% of students have felt hopeless at some point, and academic pressure has emerged as the leading cause of distress for 58.4% of respondents.
Despite the high levels of distress, only 15% of students have sought help from a psychologist. When facing a mental health crisis, 58% would turn to a friend first to seek help to discuss the issues, while just 2% would consider reaching out to a counselor or a professor, underscoring the critical gaps in mental health support within educational institutions.
Additionally, 94.4% of the respondents had never used any suicide prevention toolkit or mental health first aid resources. Furthermore, 69% were unaware of the warning signs of suicide, with only 31% recognizing critical indicators like withdrawal from social activities. On a positive note, 62% of students said they would listen without judgment if a friend confided in them about suicidal thoughts.
"These survey findings are a wake-up call," stated Parveen Shaikh, Vice President-Operations, Mpower. "The fact that such a significant percentage of our youth is feeling hopeless due to academic pressure is deeply concerning. At Mpower, we believe in the power of hope and resilience, which is why this World Suicide Prevention Day, we conceptualised the ‘HOPE’ campaign to engage students creatively and supportively. The power to create a nurturing environment where students can thrive, both academically and emotionally, rests solely in our hands, and we are proactively working towards it."
In alignment with the theme of 'HOPE,' Mpower organized a canvas painting activity across colleges in Delhi, Goa, Kolkata, and Kota which are a part of their COPE (Counseling and Outreach for Peer Empowerment) program. This activity featured a 10ft x 7ft canvas setup where students collaboratively painted a message of hope: “HOPE: Hold On, Persist & Emerge. Choose life – embrace hope and create miracles. This reinforced the message that they are not alone in their struggles. This WSPD 42 colleges where COPE programme is initiated would participate in ‘Open Mike’ activity and enact street plays within their campus to drive further awareness on suicide prevention.