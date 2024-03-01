TalentSprint announces new program ‘WISH’ for Women Engineering students

Hyderabad: TalentSprint, a global edtech company, and market leader in offering transformational deeptech programs, has announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind WISH (Women in Silicon Hardware) program, tailored to empower women engineers in the Semiconductor and Hardware industry space. Supported by Google, the program offers 100% fee scholarship and internship opportunities for the selected 50 third-year Women Engineering students for this cohort.

WISH is inspired by its hugely successful sister program - the Women Engineers (WE) program by TalentSprint and supported by Google. Since its launch in 2019, the WE program has transformed the lives of over 950 women software engineers, who have made a career start with top tech companies worldwide.

Building on the success of WE, the WISH program will provide students with online training to build expertise in technology, soft skills, and tools required for the hardware industry. Students will also experience a hands-on physical bootcamp at a Google Site, followed by access to internship opportunities. Dedicated training from experienced TalentSprint faculty and mentoring by Google will help the 50 selected students evolve as industry-ready professionals.

Partha Ranganathan, VP-Technical Fellow at Google said, “Supporting TalentSprint’s WISH program reflects our ongoing commitment to diversity in the global tech workforce by empowering women to become leaders in the semiconductor and hardware industries. WISH is a step further towards Google’s vision of promoting a workforce that mirrors user diversity, creating a culture of belonging, and ensuring equal opportunities for all.”

Dr Santanu Paul, Founding CEO and MD of TalentSprint, said, “Alongside Google's continued support for programs like WE and TechWise, WISH emerges as another vital endeavor in the realm of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). The WISH program is a thoughtfully curated initiative aiming to break barriers in the hardware industry by creating a critical talent pool of women for the semiconductor industry. With hands-on training and collaborative peer learning, WISH will propel women to the forefront of silicon hardware engineering, redefining the existing tech landscape into an inclusive and equitable industry".