Technical teacher’s summer training course to commence from May 1

Hyderabad: The Director of Government Examinations, Telangana, on Monday, notified that the technical teacher's summer training course will be conducted in Hyderabad, Hanumakonda, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, and Karimnagar from May 1 to June 13.

According to the officials, the candidates seeking admission should be between 18 and 45 years old, have passed the Secondary School Certificate or equivalent examination, along with a Lower Grade Technical Certificate Course (TCC) in the trade concerned issued by the Office of the Director of Government Examinations or State Board of Technical Education and Training (SΒΤΕΤ), TS, Hyderabad. Alternatively, they can hold a National Trade Certificate issued by ITIs recognised by the Government of Telangana, or certificates from National Institutes such as the National Institute of Handloom Weaving, or certificates issued by the Department of Industries and Commerce. Additionally, certificates in music (vocal) issued by Telugu University or its equivalent certificates are accepted.

Candidates who meet all eligibility criteria can register on the official website, www.bse.telangana.gov.in, from April 23 to 30.