Telangana 10th, Inter 1st and 2ndyear results on this day, check details

Hyderabad: Several students are eagerly waiting for Telangana Inter, Class X results. It is reported that the results of intermediate first and second year exams are likely to be released by April 25. However, no official statement has come out from the Inter Board in this regard. The spot valuation was completed by April 10. With this, the authorities are working to release the results for the inter-first year and the second year at the same time. With the completion of the inter-spot valuation in all 4 phases, measures are being taken to avoid any technical problems along with the registration of marks. Officials expect the entire process to be completed by April 21. On the other hand, the Inter Board has written a letter seeking EC's permission to reveal the marks. Inter results are likely to be released between April 22 and 25 if the EC approves.

This year, more than 9 lakh students appeared for the inter exams. All of them are waiting for the results. Last year's Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy released the Inter First and Second Year results on May 9. Last year around 9 lakh people appeared for these exams. In the 2023 Inter results, 61.68 percent in the first year and 63.49 percent in the second year have been recorded. But unlike last year, the officials are making preparations to release the Telangana Inter results early this time. The education authorities are likely to give clarification on the date of declaration of the results after the approval of the EC. After the declaration of results, the results can be checked on the official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in , results.cgg.gov.in .

On the other hand, the evaluation of the answer sheets of the 10th class exams in Telangana is almost over. Spot valuation started on 3rd April and continued till 13th. Spot valuation was carried out in total 19 centers across the state. The process of computerization and revaluation of marks is completed and preparations are underway to release the results in the last week of April or first week of May. It is known that this year the tenth class exams were conducted from March 18 to April 2.