Telangana: Engineering students urge Osmania University to change exam centres

Osmania University: The Telangana Engineering JAC on Tuesday sought intervention of the Osmania University authorities for a change of examination centres following problems faced by students. The TEJAC State president Raichur Sharankumar said many students were facing problem taking the exam at centres located outside City.



In a memorandum submitted to OU authorities, he said many students of Mathrusri Engineering College come from areas like Moinabad, Laungure House, Kukatpally, Punjagutta. However, for writing of year-end examinations, students were given an exam centre at Swathi Engineering College near Ramoji Film City. They have been facing problems in reaching the centre on time.

Sarankumar told the university authorities that it took anywhere from five to six hours to reach the centre. But, sometimes, due to lack of or delayed transport, students could not reach the centres on time.

Apart from distance, students were also worried about travelling to and from the centre in the wake of reports of growing cases of Covid. Against this backdrop, the university authorities were requested to change the centre to colleges anywhere within city.

They sought intervention of the controller of examination for a change of the centre at least for the students of VII, V and III semesters who will have to appear for exam on March 30 and April 8.