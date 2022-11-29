Telangana government to issue notification for 17,000 posts in two days

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is ready to issue a notification to full nearly 17,000 posts in different departments in a couple of days. State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that the government has so far issued orders for recruitment of 60,929 posts under different categories in various departments while orders for another 16,940 posts are ready to be issued.

The CS held a meeting with officials at BRKR Bhavan on Tuesday and reviewed the recruitment process in various departments and said that filling up of vacancies is being done by various recruitment agencies such as Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Medical Recruitment Board, Police Recruitment Board, DSC.

Somesh directed officials to strictly adhere to the timelines and ensure that the recruitment process is completed at the earliest. The departments were told to submit all necessary details to the public service commission expeditiously as the notifications should be issued next month duly making changes in the service rules. Monitoring of recruitment process should be done on a daily basis, he added.

Special Chief Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao, Special Chief Secretary (Forest) Shanti Kumari, Secretary GAD Sheshadri and other senior officials attended the meeting.