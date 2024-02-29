Live
- Bill Gates at Hyd MS IDC
- Skilling 50k graduates in lifesciences: Sridhar Babu
- 4.5mn jobs likely in electronics mfg sector
- Excitel TV launched in Hyderabad
- Legendary Ghazal Singer Pankaj Udhas to be Honored with Prayer Meet in Mumbai
- Slowdown forecast on GDP growth
- YSRCP leaders demand TDP to cancel ticket for Mahasena Mahesh
- Visakhapatnam: ‘BJP government provides welfare schemes to all’
- AP Dy. CM and Ministers Visit Dwarakathirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Shrine
- MVV Satyanarayana lays foundation stone for development works in Visakhapatnam east
Just In
Telangana govt. releases DSC Notification for 11,602 posts
A notification has been released for the Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) recruitment in Telangana to fill 11,062 posts. Previously, on September 6 of the previous year, a DSC notification was issued for filling 5,089 teacher posts, resulting in approximately 1.75 lakh applications.
The DSC exam was postponed due to scheduling conflicts with the assembly elections. The new government has now decided to fill up 11,062 posts, leading to the cancellation of the previous notification. It has been clarified that candidates who had applied for the previous DSC notification do not need to re-apply for the new recruitment process.
This decision aims to streamline the recruitment process and provide opportunities for qualified candidates who had previously applied for teaching positions in Telangana.