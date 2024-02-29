  • Menu
Telangana govt. releases DSC Notification for 11,602 posts

A notification has been released for the Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) recruitment in Telangana to fill 11,062 posts. Previously, on...

A notification has been released for the Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) recruitment in Telangana to fill 11,062 posts. Previously, on September 6 of the previous year, a DSC notification was issued for filling 5,089 teacher posts, resulting in approximately 1.75 lakh applications.

The DSC exam was postponed due to scheduling conflicts with the assembly elections. The new government has now decided to fill up 11,062 posts, leading to the cancellation of the previous notification. It has been clarified that candidates who had applied for the previous DSC notification do not need to re-apply for the new recruitment process.

This decision aims to streamline the recruitment process and provide opportunities for qualified candidates who had previously applied for teaching positions in Telangana.



