Telangana State Finance department gives nod to fill 30K posts

Hyderabad: Telangana State Finance department on Wednesday gave clearance to fill 30,453 posts through direct recruitment against the total number of 80,039 vacancies which have been identified in all government departments recently.

It is expected that notification to fill the vacancies will be issued shortly. The Finance department permitted to fill 503 Group one posts, 16,587 posts in Police department, 65 posts in Transport department and 12,740 posts in Medical and Health department.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and Police recruitment Board will take up the direct recruitment of the sanctioned posts by issuing notifications, officials said that police recruitment notification will be issued shortly.