Telangana: TG EAPCET 2025 Registration Begins This Saturday

Telangana: TG EAPCET 2025 Registration Begins This Saturday
Telangana: TG EAPCET 2025 Registration Begins This Saturday

Highlights

The registration process for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2025 will start this Saturday.

The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2025 registrations will begin this Saturday.

Candidates wishing to appear for the entrance exams can register on the official website at https://eapcet.tgche.ac.in. The instruction booklet is also available for download on the website.

Initially, registrations were scheduled to start on April 25. However, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad, which is organising the TG EAPCET 2025, postponed the registration process due to the delay in the government's order on the local and non-local seat quota.

The entrance test for agriculture and pharmacy courses will take place on April 29 and 30, while the engineering entrance exam will be held from May 2 to 5.

