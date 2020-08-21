Tentative Telangana ECET-2020 exam on August 31

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H), registrar and convener TS ECET-2020 M Manzoor Hussain said that tentatively the TS ECET-2020 is scheduled to be held on August 31.

He said on Thursday that the computer-based test through the online mode will be held in two sessions. Arrangements for conducting the entrance test have been made providing necessary facilities to the candidates to follow Covid-19 guidelines.

He said that the TS ECET-2020 will be held in 56 test centres, out of which 52 test centres are in Telangana and four test centres in Andhra Pradesh. Training and awareness programmes will be conducted in online mode for the rural area candidates appearing for the test. Mock tests have been made available on the website for the candidates for practising to get acquainted with the CBT examination. He asked the candidates to download the hall ticket afresh from August 25 as the candidates will have to present the new hall tickets.