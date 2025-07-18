Live
TG EAPCET 2025 E-Counselling: Mock Allotment Out, Final Seat Allotment by July 18
Highlights
TG EAPCET 2025 mock seat allotment results are now live. Modify web options until July 15. Final allotment will be announced on or before July 18
AIIMS Delhi has released a notification for the recruitment of 2,300 Group B and C non-faculty posts. The exam will be held on August 25 and 26, 2025.
Vacancy Details (Some Key Roles):
- Technician
- Assistant
- Clerk
- Lab Attendant
- Data Entry Operator
- Pharmacist
- Assistant Engineer
- Lineman
- Draftsman Grade-2
Eligibility Criteria:
Educational Qualifications (varies by role):
- Class 10 / Class 12 Pass
- Engineering Degree / Diploma
- Graduation / Post Graduation / MBA / MSc
- Relevant work experience for some roles
Age Limit:
- General: 18–35 years
- Relaxation: SC/ST – 5 yrs, OBC – 3 yrs, PwBD – 10 yrs
Selection Process:
- Written Test
- Skill Test (if applicable)
Application Fee:
- General/OBC: ₹3,000
- SC/ST/EWS: ₹2,400
Exam Pattern:
- Subjects: General Knowledge, Aptitude, Computer Knowledge
- Total Questions: 100
- Total Marks: 400
- Duration: 90 minutes
How to Apply:
- Visit: aiimsexams.ac.in
- Go to the “Recruitment” section
- Click on “Common Recruitment Examination (CRE)”
- Register and fill the form
- Pay the fee and submit
- Download/print the application for future use
