TG EAPCET 2025 E-Counselling: Mock Allotment Out, Final Seat Allotment by July 18

AIIMS Delhi has released a notification for the recruitment of 2,300 Group B and C non-faculty posts. The exam will be held on August 25 and 26, 2025.

Vacancy Details (Some Key Roles):

Technician

Assistant

Clerk

Lab Attendant

Data Entry Operator

Pharmacist

Assistant Engineer

Lineman

Draftsman Grade-2

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualifications (varies by role):

Class 10 / Class 12 Pass

Engineering Degree / Diploma

Graduation / Post Graduation / MBA / MSc

Relevant work experience for some roles

Age Limit:

General: 18–35 years

Relaxation: SC/ST – 5 yrs, OBC – 3 yrs, PwBD – 10 yrs

Selection Process:

Written Test

Skill Test (if applicable)

Application Fee:

General/OBC: ₹3,000

SC/ST/EWS: ₹2,400

Exam Pattern:

Subjects: General Knowledge, Aptitude, Computer Knowledge

Total Questions: 100

Total Marks: 400

Duration: 90 minutes

How to Apply: