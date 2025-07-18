TG EAPCET 2025 E-Counselling: Mock Allotment Out, Final Seat Allotment by July 18

  • Menu
AIIMS Delhi has released a notification for the recruitment of 2,300 Group B and C non-faculty posts. The exam will be held on August 25 and 26, 2025.

Vacancy Details (Some Key Roles):

  • Technician
  • Assistant
  • Clerk
  • Lab Attendant
  • Data Entry Operator
  • Pharmacist
  • Assistant Engineer
  • Lineman
  • Draftsman Grade-2

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualifications (varies by role):

  • Class 10 / Class 12 Pass
  • Engineering Degree / Diploma
  • Graduation / Post Graduation / MBA / MSc
  • Relevant work experience for some roles

Age Limit:

  • General: 18–35 years
  • Relaxation: SC/ST – 5 yrs, OBC – 3 yrs, PwBD – 10 yrs

Selection Process:

  • Written Test
  • Skill Test (if applicable)

Application Fee:

  • General/OBC: ₹3,000
  • SC/ST/EWS: ₹2,400

Exam Pattern:

  • Subjects: General Knowledge, Aptitude, Computer Knowledge
  • Total Questions: 100
  • Total Marks: 400
  • Duration: 90 minutes

How to Apply:

  1. Visit: aiimsexams.ac.in
  2. Go to the “Recruitment” section
  3. Click on “Common Recruitment Examination (CRE)”
  4. Register and fill the form
  5. Pay the fee and submit
  6. Download/print the application for future use
