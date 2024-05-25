TG EAPCET admissions counselling from June 27

The first phase of counselling for admissions into BE/B Tech/B Pharmacy courses will commence on June 27.



Professor R Limbadri, Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad, along with Sri Burra Venkatesham, Principal Secretary of Education and Commissioner of Technical Education Convenor for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET), announced a three-phase schedule on Friday. Registration will commence on June 27 and remain open until July 5, while certificate verification is slated to take place from June 29 to July 6. Candidates can exercise web options from June 30 to July 8. Provisional seat allotment is expected to be announced on or before July 12. Candidates are required to self-report online and submit tuition fees between July 12 and 16. Additionally, two additional phases are planned: the second phase is set for July 19, and the third phase commences on July 30.

A detailed notification and instructions will be available on the website tgeapcet.nic.in on June 19. Also, the spot admission guidelines for private unaided engineering and B Pharmacy colleges will be available on the website https://tgecet.nic.in on July 24, and the last date for the completion of spot admission is July 30.

The Technical Education Department has urged students to ensure they have all necessary documents before the counselling begins. These include the diploma or its equivalent Marks Memo, Transfer Certificate (TC), income certificate issued by a competent authority on or after January 1, 2024, if applicable, EWS income certificate issued by the Tahsildar valid for the financial year 2024–25, if necessary, and caste certificate.

Likewise, the first counselling for TGECET is scheduled to take place from June 8 to 11. Candidates will be able to exercise their options after certificate verification from June 10 to June 14. Seat allotment is anticipated to occur on or before July 27.