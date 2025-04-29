TG EAPCET exams begins

Hyderabad: Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2025 exam began on Tuesday.

Over, 86,000 candidates registered for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream.

According to officials, exams will be held in two shifts, that includes the first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will take place from 3 pm to 6 pm. Engineering exam will held at 124 centers and for Agricultural and Pharmacy will conducted at112 centers.

All the elaborate arrangement is been done for the peaceful conduct of the exam. Same like last year , the centers gates will be opened at 7.30 am for morning session test and 1.30 pm for afternoon session exam. No student will be allowed even if they are late by a minute, said senior officer.

This year, the JNTUH has introduced QR code on the hall tickets and this has helped many students to reach the centre at appropriate time.