TG PECET-2025 final admission phase announced
Key dates and guidelines released
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the schedule for the second and final phase of admissions for the Telangana Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TG PECET) 2025. Prof. J. Panduranga Reddy, Convener of TG CETs (Other) Admissions, on Monday, said that the final phase begins with online registration and certificate verification from August 26 to August 29, allowing candidates to upload necessary documents and complete payment procedures. A list of eligible candidates will be displayed on August 30, with an opportunity for corrections via email.
Web option entries for Phase-II are scheduled between August 30 and September 1, followed by a one-day window for editing choices. The list of provisionally selected candidates, categorized college-wise, will be published on September 3. Selected candidates must report to their respective colleges between September 4 and September 8 for original certificate verification and tuition fee payment.